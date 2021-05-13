TVS Motor Company Signals Next Phase Of Norton Revitalisation With New Leadership Team To Take The Famous Marque Into New Era

Norton Motorcycles will be led by Robert Hentschel as CEO and Vittorio Urciuoli as CTO as the company enters the next phase of its transformation with ongoing investment from TVS

- Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company (TVS), announces new Norton leadership to deliver next phase of the historic marque's revitalisation under TVS ownership

- TVS - one of the top five two-wheeler manufacturers in the world - underscores its position as one of the leading India-based businesses investing in the UK with the creation of new engineering and manufacturing jobs at Norton

- Norton is undergoing a comprehensive transformation since being bought out of administration by TVS

- The new leadership team brings exceptional global automotive leadership and engineering experience, including senior roles at Ricardo, Ferrari and Lotus

- After playing a key role in stabilising the company, John Russell will end his tenure as Interim CEO as the business transfers smoothly to the new leadership team

SOLIHULL, England, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVS Motor Company (TVS), owner of The Norton Motorcycle Co Ltd (Norton), is announcing the appointment of Dr Robert Hentschel as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vittorio Urciuoli as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of the historic Solihull-based motorcycle brand. The announcement forms the next key phase of the historic marque's transformation, as it builds on its newly re-established foundations and prepares for the revitalisation of the brand for the future.

Hentschel and Urciuoli will take up their new positions as John Russell steps down from his role as Interim CEO. Dr Robert Hentschel joins Norton from Valmet Automotive Holding GmbH & Co KG, where he has served as Managing Director since 2017. Vittorio Urcioli's former key roles within the global automotive industry include Director of URVI LTD, Head of Powertrain at Lotus Cars and Project Leader at Ferrari and Aprilia Racing.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motors, said: "TVS has created a plan for Norton to transform into the future. The brand will retain its core values which will be interpreted in a modern way for the customers of today and tomorrow. As part of this we are excited to welcome on board a new management team led by Robert to lead this next phase of the journey.

