TVNET/WRLD1 Launches Global Real Estate And Business / Finance / Investment Group Of Internet TV Networks

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover ,CEO of TVNET INC. today announced the launch of the WRLD1 Global Real Estate Group of TV networks converged with its Business / Finance / Investment Group across all world regions.

The TVNET Global Real Estate Group includes:

■ https://PropertiesTV.comLuxury Properties Worldwide

■ https://RealtorsTV.com Realtors Global Network

■ https://CitiesTV.com Cities Global Network

■ https://LatinAmericaTV.com Latin America Network

■ https://MANHATN.comManhattan News

■ https://WestHwd.com West Hollywood News

■ https://HomeVues.comVirtual Tours Network [ January 2021]

■ https://RepairsTV.com Home Repairs Network

The TVNET Real Estate Networks group features PropertiesTV. com as the first global TV network unifying worldwide luxury residential properties within a TV network environment across 8 world regions, extending the generic 'virtual tour' to more immersive insights of homes and enhancing broker marketing resources for more impactful buyer / seller engagement.

RealtorsTV. com converges a residential property marketplace also providing a social network facet to facilitate timely dialog with brokers locally, regionally, nationally and overseas.

BUSINESS / FINANCE / INVESTMENT GROUP

■ https://InvestTV.comInvestors Global Network

■ https://STOCXS.com Global Stock Guide

■ https://30DOW.comDOW 30 Stock Guide

■ https://NASDAQTV.com NASDAQ Network

■ https://CORPTV.com Business Network

■ https://Commodties.com Commodities Global Network

■ https://FXAPAC.com Foreign Exchange AsiaPacific

■ https://NevadaTV.com Nevada Network

■ https://CRDTCARD.com Best Credit Cards

Nathan Sassover stated: "This next phase launch as a continued enlargement of our WRLD1 platform's focus on key industry verticals within high profile destination and category branding evolves our mobile TV platform of geo-centric and primary vertical markets networks "

WRLD1 scope of content optimizes video, text and data presentation and display more aligned with AI derived content flows within an Internet TV netcast platform. This design continuity and cohesive integration of all elements yields a more responsive and immersive viewer 'dashboard.'¹

Sassover added: "As the Internet continues to subdivide into a vast amalgam of hyper-targeted mobile TV experiences with high levels of socially driven content the ever enlarging options our APTVE technology 'dashboard' drives a more featured user interface and experience enabling a global 8 region view of our geo centric networks and rapid access to the entire vertical categories stack of networks. The process targets compelling content aggregation and context of presentation within a more dynamic viewing framework."

https://WRLD1.com

■ About TVNET INC.

TVNET has since 2012 evolved its diverse WRLD1 platform, currently at 195 networks on air, in parallel with the enlarging capabilities of its APTVE technology solution.

WRLD1. com is powered by APTVE: Application Programmed Television Engine-a TVNET mobile netcast architecture enabling AI empowered geocentric and industry vertical networks across the 8 regions of the world.

WRLD1 WEBrands marketing affiliate evaluates new opportunities and welcomes proposals for strategic partnering, co-ventures and innovative new Internet venues for development of regional / global editorial, marketing and commerce alliances across the entire platform of networks.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tvnetwrld1-launches-global-real-estate-and-business--finance--investment-group-of-internet-tv-networks-301154637.html

SOURCE TVNET INC.