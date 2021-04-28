TVG Upgrades Wagering App With Enhanced Features And Handicapping Data; Special Kentucky Derby Programming Available Via WatchTVG App

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into the Triple Crown season, TVG, America's horse racing network and leading advanced-deposit wagering provider, has unveiled major upgrades to the TVG mobile wagering app as part of an ongoing...

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into the Triple Crown season, TVG, America's horse racing network and leading advanced-deposit wagering provider, has unveiled major upgrades to the TVG mobile wagering app as part of an ongoing commitment to provide horseplayers a best-in-class online wagering experience.

In addition, the network is introducing special features and on-demand video on its OTT platform, the WatchTVG app, in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby.

"Our team is always looking at ways to improve the wagering experience for TVG customers and to reinvest in technology upgrades to improve the customer experience and make it easier for new fans," said Kip Levin, CEO of TVG. "These enhanced wagering and handicapping features on our mobile app are the latest example of our company's commitment to innovation and reinvestment in our core horse racing product."

TVG's mobile app, available both for Apple and Android users, now features enhanced betting features and TVG Insights, including expanded information on each horse in every race and summary past performances, as well as access to full past performances with starting price and runner comments and more. These enhanced features help handicappers by flagging and calling out relevant information on horses in categories such as equipment changes, "Horse For Courses", and "Hot Trainer", and to give horseplayers further insight into trends, odds shifts and other important data.

TVG has also introduced dramatic and intuitive improvements to the "Bets" section of the app. A new re-bet feature that allows players to use their selections in multi-race wagers in a new bet should they be eliminated in an early leg. For example, if a player is knocked out of the first leg of a Pick 5, the platform facilitates a Pick 4 wager on the player's remaining selections if the player chooses that option. Other features include approximate payouts and personalized will-pays directly on the betting ticket. And improved navigation lets bettors get to the upcoming leg faster.

There is enhanced viewing functionality as well and horseplayers can watch live video, check pools, access handicapping data and place wagers all seamlessly on one screen.

The video player is now upgraded to HD where available but more importantly is at a significant reduced latency. Video feeds in are faster than before and just a few seconds behind live.

"A lot of hard work has gone into these improvements over the past year by the team," said Stephen Kennelly, Vice President of Racing Product. "We've focused on two key themes with our app, ease of use and presenting the right info at the right time. Customer research and feedback has been great on both the handicapping info and Bets improvements and we are looking forward to even further improvements later this year."

This short video helps explain some of the new wagering and data features: https://vimeo.com/537032615.

In addition to the enhancements of its wagering app, TVG has added special on-demand features for fans and horseplayers on its OTT WatchTVG app, including replays of Kentucky Derby prep races, expert analysis, handicapping tips and contender profiles. "Derbyology", a recap of all of the Derby prep races, is also available. There will also be access to highlights of historic editions of the Kentucky Derby including Unbridled (1990), Mine that Bird (2009) and American Pharoah (2015).

The WatchTVG App is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV connected devices. TVG account holders can sign in to the WatchTVG app for free using their existing TVG account login details. Non-TVG account holders can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Learn more by going to TVG.com/watch.

Additionally, TVG has recently rolled out a new broadcast graphics package to enhance the everyday viewing experience of horseplayers, fans and industry stakeholders.

For interviews and coverage opportunities, please contact: Jessica Paquette - jpaquette@ctpboston.com 978-606-6059

TVGHeadquartered in Los Angeles, TVG, a FanDuel Group company, is one of the largest legal online gaming services in the US, processing more than $1 billion in horse racing wagers annually from residents of 33 US states. TVG network airs races from more than 150 racetracks worldwide and is among the most widely distributed horseracing networks in the world, operating TVG and TVG2 in more than 50 million US homes and in HD on Spectrum and DirecTV. The company has demonstrated its commitment to the racing industry, its horse owners, tracks and fans through sponsorship of several preeminent races including the TVG Breeders' Cup Juvenile, the TVG.com Haskell Invitational and the TVG Pacific Classic. For more information about TVG, visit: tvg.com.

