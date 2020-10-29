TVG-Medulla, LLC Announces Commitment To Global Efforts Supporting And Promoting Online Safety And Privacy For Cybersecurity Awareness Month

This year's initiative highlights the importance of empowering individuals and organizations to better protect their part of cyberspace in an increasingly connected world

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TVG-Medulla, LLC today announced its commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held annually in October, by signing up as a champion and good citizen of data protection. The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations and individuals committed to this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme of 'Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.'

TVG-Medulla, LLC's Chief Information Officer, Julie Devine, shared "Being a healthcare organization, we are deeply committed to preserving the security and privacy of our patients' data. As cyber-attacks increase in both frequency and sophistication, we take the responsibility of safeguarding both our patients and our employees very seriously. This past month, we refreshed and retrained our team members on phishing detection, HIPAA protocols, online safety, and more. Participating in Cybersecurity Awareness Month aligns well with our existing efforts to protect patient privacy and has been an engaging experience for our employees. It reinforces to our team the importance of remaining focused on being stewards of data protection."

Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to shed light on security vulnerabilities, while offering guidance surrounding simple security measures to limit the susceptibility of threats for commonly used devices.

This year, the Cybersecurity Awareness Month's main weekly focus areas will revolve around:

Understanding and following general security hygiene (the practices and steps that users of computers and other devices take to maintain system health and improve online security) for connected devices and home networks;

The importance of connected devices security for remote workers; and

How connected devices play a pivotal role in the future of healthcare.

Now in its 17th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information needed to stay safe and secure online. TVG-Medulla, LLC is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance ("NCSA") and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency ("CISA") of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"Cybersecurity is important to the success of all businesses and organizations. NCSA is proud to have such a strong and active community helping to encourage proactive behavior and prioritize cybersecurity in their organizations," said Kelvin Coleman, Executive Director, NCSA.

About TVG-Medulla, LLCTVG-Medulla, LLC ("Medulla") is a healthcare management services organization providing support and services to all Chiro One Wellness Center and MyoCore offices. Doctors of Chiropractic serving within Chiro One and MyoCore clinics have access to Medulla's full-scale management departments, such as billing and insurance, marketing, clinical operations, human resources, maintenance, IT and more. In addition, Medulla also offers critical wellness programs and education services to communities, employers and organizations. TVG-Medulla, LLC is owned by The Vistria Group, a private equity firm that invests in companies that deliver positive social change for communities across America. For more information on Medulla, please visit www.medullallc.com.

About Cybersecurity Awareness MonthCybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, Federal, state and local governments as well as leaders from IT industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/.

About NCSANCSA is the Nation's leading non-profit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA's primary partners are the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and NCSA's Board of Directors. For more information on NCSA, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.

