TV Azteca And Vault AI Launch Audience Insights In Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced that it is launching together with Vault AI, "Real Unscripted", a consumer insights prediction platform for unscripted content.

As a pioneer of artificial-intelligence-driven market research for entertainment content, Vault AI is rapidly disrupting traditional research methodologies which use surveys and focus groups to evaluate consumers' response to television show pilots, for example. In addition, Vault's platform reduces the risk of story leaks by 99%.

Vault AI has long recognized the importance of unscripted shows to television networks - per Variety , unscripted accounted for 78% of cable television shows airing new episodes in 2019. As the media landscape evolves, unscripted has become increasingly important to SVOD services as well, rising from just 24% of streaming content in production in December 2018 to 51% in December 2019.

To optimize the "Real Unscripted" platform for both COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 use cases, Vault AI developed the product in cooperation with blue chip streaming and linear television clients in the US and globally. This cooperative development empowered Vault AI to not only predict audience engagement, demographics, and demand drivers as they do for Scripted content, but also expand features to replace traditional research methods such as dial testing.

Whereas traditional audience research involves showing respondents a summary of a script or a trailer and collecting feedback via surveys or focus groups, Vault's approach is respondent-free. By focusing on the show's primary concepts and character profiles, Vault AI predicts the audience response and composition by identifying and analyzing the historical performance of similar content. Rather than asking consumers "how likely are you to watch this show?" Vault AI looks at actual consumer engagement with similar content, eliminating respondent bias and the impact of leading questions (not to mention leaks and spoilers).

TV Azteca´s use of this artificial intelligence audience analysis platform results from its original partnership with Vault Analytics done in April 2018, and Benjamin Salinas´, CEO of TV Azteca, "Vision 2020" aiming to combine technology and content to evolve the company through the radical changes in the global entertainment industry.

About Vault Analytics

Vault AI is a machine-learning audience-prediction company that analyzes stories to deliver actionable business insights. Vault AI was founded on the belief that the world of consumer entertainment content is too dynamic and complex for traditional research methodologies. The changing nature of content distribution and the evolving tastes of audiences require an artificial intelligence approach grounded in behavioral and story data.

Developed in partnership with global media companies and Israeli artificial intelligence experts, our RealAudience™ Platform is designed to optimize every aspect of the content lifecycle.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also operates TV Azteca Digital, the operator of several Mexico's most visited websites and social media platforms.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company ( www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas ( www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca ( www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra ( www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca ( www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial ( havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca ( www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca ( www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa ( www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay ( irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial ( totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

