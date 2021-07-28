TV Advertising Market Procurement Report| Roadmap To Recovery For Businesses From The Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the TV Advertising Market and it is poised to grow by USD 25 Billion by 2024.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the TV Advertising Market and it is poised to grow by USD 25 Billion by 2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

What are the major market threats? The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

The TV Advertising Market is expected to have a CAGR of 2.42% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market? Omnicom Group Inc., Publicis Groupe SA, WPP Plc, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Dentsu Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Vivendi SA, Next Fifteen Communications Group Plc, Cerberus Agency, and BrandTuitive, are some of the major market participants.

Security Software - Forecast and Analysis: The security software will grow at a CAGR of 8.60% during 2021-2025. The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right.

Experiential Marketing Sourcing and Procurement Report: The experiential marketing services prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Big Data Analytics- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on technological expertise, industry expertise, data security measures being implemented by suppliers, and financial stability.

Key Insights Provided in the TV Advertising Research Report:

What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?

Favorability of the current TV Advertising's TCO (total cost of ownership)

Changing price forecasts

What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

