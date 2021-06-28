Tuya Smart Showcases New IoT Device Connectivity Capabilities At 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC)

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) a leading global IoT cloud platform, today opened its exhibit at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, Spain to run from June 28 until July 1, 2021.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) a leading global IoT cloud platform, today opened its exhibit at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, Spain to run from June 28 until July 1, 2021. This year's exhibit demonstrates Tuya Smart's cellular and Bluetooth communication capabilities, showcasing the Company's wide range of new connectivity solutions to developers at the industry's largest and most influential exhibition.

With the theme of "Intelligent Interconnection Brings New Opportunities," the Tuya Smart exhibit aims to attract thousands of IoT enterprises from all over the world and features new products and connectivity solutions such as cellular connectivity solutions, Tuya Galaxy Link, Bluetooth connectivity solutions and more. This year thousands of IoT enterprises from all over the world will visit the MWC, including communication operators and electronic equipment manufacturers to gather and discuss the latest development trends of the global mobile communication industry.

This year Tuya Smart will showcase the Company's wide range of connectivity solutions at the MWC. Tuya Smart offers one-stop solutions for developers building IoT-enabled personal transporter and tracking devices that are compatible with various protocols including Bluetooth, NB-IoT, GPRS and LTE Cat 1. Tuya Smart provides powerful platform capabilities, including an OEM app, globally deployed cloud services and various network modules. Robust cloud services assist in precise device positioning, geofencing and tracking movement routes, to help deliver safe and easy travel experiences to users.

At present, outdoor IoT devices mainly rely on cellular connectivity to function. Tuya Smart's ecosystem currently enables outdoor products in categories such as smart mobility, smart positioning, smart energy, professional lighting, industry and agriculture, and security monitoring. Tuya Smart has also developed a mobility App to provide consumers with a better use experience.

To further strengthen the cellular connectivity offering, in June of this year Tuya smart announced a cooperation with 1NCE, a major European IoT cellular network carrier to allow Tuya Smart to scale up its cellular IoT connection service. By utilizing 1NCE's global cellular coverage, Tuya Smart is able to further support developers with outdoor device solutions and provide them with more efficient IoT solutions at lower costs.

"Cellular communication for the Internet of things enables a vast range of use cases and therefore allows for the development of much more flexible and independent indoor to outdoor application scenarios." said Alexander P. Sator, CEO and Founder of 1NCE on the partnership.

In Bluetooth connectivity, Tuya Smart has already launched Bluetooth finders, Bluetooth earphones and a wide range of other devices that demonstrate strong capability in Bluetooth connectivity support. Tuya Smart supports point-to-point, Bluetooth mesh, broadcast Bluetooth and other connection modes of Bluetooth protocols. Tuya Smart also has access to major mainstream chip platforms and provides a variety of Bluetooth modules. The Company also offers SDK development, MCU universal access, and development-free SoC solutions, supporting the diverse range of Bluetooth developers to quickly achieve low-cost and high-efficiency development.

In addition to cellular and Bluetooth capabilities, Tuya Smart has further iterated its Galaxy Link capability. Devices integrated with Tuya Galaxy Link have strong connectivity, high-end performance, and low power consumption. Tuya Galaxy Link also features dynamic role transition, enabling dynamic switching of two "roles" between a standalone product and gateway to ensure stability of the network.

Tuya Smart also teamed up with SETIC (Sino-European Technology & Innovation Cooperation), ENRICH (European Network of Research and Innovations Centers and Hubs), University of Leeds, and SPI to establish the European AI Business Alliance (EIBA), a non-profit organization for information exchange and sharing among industry players. EIBA supports the growth of the IoT industry and facilitates the matrix building and promotion of IoT technologies. So far hundreds of companies and organizations such as TCP, Calex, OTTO, Schneider and CATA have joined the alliance.

"Congratulations on the founding of the European Artificial Intelligence Alliance (EIBA). The EIBA will for sure help foster the entire IoT ecosystem and speed up the application of the state-of-the-art IoT technology through our concerted efforts." said Eva Na, CMO from Tuya Smart.

Sara Medina of Board of SPI said, "I would like to congrats on the launching of EIBA and am very happy to be the joint-launching partner. We will help European enterprises, academic institutes, alliance to connect together and cooperate better and faster in IoT related industries."

Athena Wang, founding partner and VP Operations of SETIC and ENRICH in China said "Congratulations on the launch of EIBA. SETIC is honored to be one of the joint-launching partners. We will carry on our work to support European and Chinese enterprises, academic institutes, in alliance to connect and cooperate deeply in IoT related industries."

About Tuya Smart (Tuya Inc.)

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a global leading IoT cloud platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya is the largest IoT PaaS business in the global market of IoT PaaS in terms of the volume of smart devices powered in 2020, according to CIC. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

For more information, please visit:

Tuya's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuya-smart-showcases-new-iot-device-connectivity-capabilities-at-2021-mobile-world-congress-mwc-301321106.html

