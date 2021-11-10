TUYA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Tuya Inc. On Behalf Of Tuya Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA) on behalf of Tuya stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Tuya has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 18, 2021, Tuya conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares"), selling 45,076,479 ADSs at $21 per ADS.

On August 19, 2021, Tuya reported disappointing financial results for second quarter 2021. During the related conference call, the Company attributed the results to a "series of challenges" affecting its customers, "including Amazon's strict execution of seller policy, rising raw material prices and shortage of semiconductor components."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.74, or 14%, to close at $10.41 per ADS on August 19, 2021. As of market close on October 27, 2021, Tuya ADSs were trading as low as $7.01, or 66% below the IPO price.

