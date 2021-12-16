Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK) Breaks $100 Million AUM Barrier

Tuttle Capital Management LLC ("TCM") is pleased to announce that its Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (Nasdaq:SARK) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM).

Tuttle Capital Management LLC ("TCM") is pleased to announce that its Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (Nasdaq:SARK) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM). As of the close of business on December 14, AUM stood at $107.5 million, having reached the $100 million mark in just 24 trading days. SARK allows investors to express a short view on a portfolio of companies across several transformational industries such as next-gen internet, electric vehicles, genomics, and fintech.

From its November 9 listing through December 14, SARK's volume has averaged 590,00 shares per day. On a turnover basis, SARK is averaging over $21.5 million traded per day, making it the 5 th most actively-traded ETF launched so far this year. Additionally, options on SARK began trading on December 1, 2021.

"While the $100 million AUM level is an accomplishment on its own, we are extremely encouraged by SARK's trading volumes since the launch. Investors have really embraced the fund not only as a way to hedge their growth portfolios, but as a vehicle to invest against a basket of stocks that are especially vulnerable in a rising rate environment," commented Matthew Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of TCM, Advisor to SARK.

For more information please visit www.SARKetf.com.

About Tuttle Capital ManagementTCM is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that utilize informed agility to manage portfolios in a more dynamic manner. As of December 14, 2021, TCM managed 12 strategies with AUM of $227 million. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, the Collaborative Investment Series trust, and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC are not affiliated with the ARK ETF Trust, The ARK Innovation ETF, or ARK Investment Management LLC.

There is no guarantee that this, or any investment strategy will succeed. Shares of these ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained SARKetf.com or by calling 866-904-0406. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal.

The use of inverse instruments may expose the Fund to additional risks that it would not be subject to if it invested only in "long" positions.

Trading derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005152/en/