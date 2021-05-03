TutorMe Named A Double 2021 Edison Award Winner

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe , the online tutoring solution of the future, has won two 2021 Edison Awards . Named after Thomas Alva Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.

TutorMe's Administrative Dashboard received a Silver Award in the Teaching Tools Category. The Academic Dashboard provides educators with complete transparency on students' academic progress and what actions need to be taken if they're struggling. It also notifies educators when a significant percentage of students struggle with a specific concept, providing valuable insights for instructional design.

Additionally, TutorMe's Writing Lab earned a Bronze Award in the Teaching Tools category. The Writing Lab allows students to submit school papers or essays for online review by one of their 14,000 tutors. Within about an hour, students receive in-depth feedback on their essays from an expert writing tutor and learn valuable writing techniques they can take with them to the next assignment.

With more than 14,000 tutors available at any time to help with more than 300 subjects, TutorMe provides immediate expertise whenever students need it. TutorMe's lesson space features robust tools such as virtual whiteboards, a text editor, audio/video chat, a code editor, and screen sharing. Lessons are archived for future reference.

"On behalf of the TutorMe team, we are thrilled to be recognized by the Edison Award's judges for the tools we provide not just to students, but to the academic administrators that oversee TutorMe at their schools," shared TutorMe CEO and Co-founder Myles Hunter.

TutorMe was chosen as an award winner by a panel of judges comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics.

"We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year's entries," said Edison Universe Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. "Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level."

About the Edison AwardOver the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world. The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501cs non-profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators, and are hosted in Fort Myers, Florida.

About TutorMe TutorMe is the online tutoring solution of the future—as a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly qualified tutors in, on average, less than 30 seconds. TutorMe provides instruction via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards archived for future reference. They work with learners and parents from K-12 to higher education, either directly or through partnerships with academic institutions or via employer-provided benefits. TutorMe is part of the Zovio network. TutorMe is a recipient of HowtoLearn.com's 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice™ Award and has received the Timmy for Best Tech for Good in LA, a National Parenting Product Award, a Mom's Choice Award, two gold Stevie Awards, and two Edison Awards.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit

www.zovio.com

.

Alanna Vitucci alanna.vitucci@zovio.com858 668 2586 x11636

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tutorme-named-a-double-2021-edison-award-winner-301282623.html

SOURCE TutorMe