Tutor Perini Announces Low Bid For The $478 Million LAX Airport Metro Connector Project

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the "Company"), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Company has been identified by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority as the low bidder for...

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) - Get Report (the "Company"), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Company has been identified by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority as the low bidder for the LAX Airport Metro Connector Project. The anticipated contract value is approximately $478 million. The project scope of work includes construction of a new major transit station hub connecting the Metro Crenshaw/LAX and Green rail lines and a number of bus routes with the LAX Automated People Mover.

Work is anticipated to begin in the third quarter of 2021 with substantial completion expected in the first quarter of 2025. The Company anticipates booking the contract value into backlog in the first quarter of 2021.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005087/en/