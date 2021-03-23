TuSimple Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple, a global self-driving technology company, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. TuSimple intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "TSP".

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

