TuSimple Announces Date For Q1 FY2021 Financial Results And Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced it will report the first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ending March 31,...

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced it will report the first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ending March 31, 2021, after the close of market on Monday, May 10, 2021. On the same day, TuSimple will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company's business and financial results.

What:TuSimple Q1 FY2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, May 10, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5 p.m. Eastern Time)

To Listen via Telephone: North America (toll-free): +1 (833) 519-1404International (caller-paid): +1 (270) 215-9738Conference ID: 2176603

To Listen via the Internet: ir.tusimple.com/press-releases-events

An archived version of the webcast will be available on TuSimple's Investor Relations website at ir.tusimple.com . A telephone replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call until May 17, 2021. To access the replay, please dial +1 (855) 859-2056 for North American callers or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers and enter the conference ID 2176603.

About TuSimpleTuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading proprietary AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks. For more information, please visit www.tusimple.com , and follow us on Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .

The TuSimple press site, including videos and photos, can be found at www.tusimple.com/media .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-announces-date-for-q1-fy2021-financial-results-and-conference-call-301279605.html

SOURCE TuSimple