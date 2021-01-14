Turvo Named Top-10 Logistics Tech Solution Provider By CIOReview

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, the leading provider of multi-enterprise collaborative logistics software, today announced its recognition as a Top-10 Logistics Tech Solution Provider by CIOReview.

"We are honored to feature Turvo in the Logistics Tech 2020 edition. We are particularly impressed by the real-time collaboration platform that Turvo offers that connects people and organizations across the supply chain, including shippers, logistics providers, and carriers," said Justin Smith, Managing Editor, CIOReview.

CIOReview, an enterprise-solutions focused magazine, annually lists its Top-10 Logistics Tech awards in December with a focus on companies at the forefront of providing logistics tech solutions and transforming businesses. The award underscores the increasing demand for collaboration in extremely complex global supply chains.

The announcement highlighted areas where Turvo has demonstrated game-changing capabilities. Specifically, it touched on Turvo's unique network-centric data model that connects supply chain participants in the cloud to streamline their operations and provide a better overall customer experience. By allowing every organization to collaborate in one place, supported by user-friendly interfaces and backed by advanced automation, supply chain participants have discovered a better way of working together. The platform presents actionable insights to capture new opportunities and adapt to changing conditions on the fly. This versatility is helping Turvo's customers optimize their supply chains, reduce waste, and ensure the on-time delivery of high-value shipments such as vaccines.

Major logistics providers - such as the world's largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, Lineage Logistics - use Turvo to unify their customers, carriers, and drivers in a single network for seamless execution. Consequently, Turvo's customers have been able to optimize their existing tech stacks, eliminating inefficient check-calls, rework, and manual data entry.

With major features added to the platform every two months, Turvo's market penetration continues to grow. "By eliminating manual tasks and automating business processes, our platform ensures collaboration, visibility, execution, integration, and data-driven efficiencies throughout supply chain operations," said Ketan Karkhanis, Turvo's Chief Product Officer.

About Turvo

Turvo is the first multi-enterprise collaborative platform specifically designed for the global supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers and carriers to digitally transform their workflows with cloud-based software and mobile applications. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end platform to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India.

