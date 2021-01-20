Turtle One Inc. Continues Current Listing Of HYPRdat Patent On Allied Security Trust - Offers An Unprecedented Opportunity To Own Paradigm-Shifting Software For Database Management System

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle One Inc. ( www.HYPRdat.com) announced it would continue to list its full patent for HYPRdat on Allied Security Trust - a trusted member-driven cooperative that provides a safe platform, form and risk mitigation services for tech companies and patents. HYPRdat is an algorithm that represents a completely new approach to database management, replacing traditional B-Tree search architecture by mathematically calculating data rather than performing alphanumeric comparisons. HYPRdat has already demonstrated reproducible, dramatically increased access speeds, outpacing current B-Tree models in documented third-party tests. Full details of the HYPRdat patent are available for access and review online.

HYPRdat: Say Goodbye to Traditional B-Tree Searches

HYPRdat is the result of decades of testing approaches to increase the clock speed of database look-ups and was created by 40-year-database-veteran software engineer, Rick VanVoorhis. HYPRdat's mathematical calculations finds data, locating keys in an unlimited-size database with very few accesses. Proof-of-concept confirms data-access times range from 500 to 1000 percent faster via HYPRdat than any current B-Tree system in use. And HYPRdat can act as a stand-alone database, using its current Software Development Kit, or it can be applied to B-Tree logic in all SQL systems as a database accelerator.

HYPRdat replaces behind-the-scenes processing engines of MySQL, allowing users to experience data-retrieval speeds that are significantly enhanced. HYPRdat's algorithm and access speed has been certified by an independent third party, and HYPRdat's algorithm patent covers the entire technology of alphanumeric file conversion to all numeric. In addition, HYPRdat has a related pending Provisional Patent which incorporates the current access method, and a second Provisional Patent pending for a significant improvement from the current DBMS.

"I've always known that HYPRdat would change everything we know about modern computing," said HYPRdat creator, Rick VanVoorhis. "The multiple patents on the process cover all of the steps needed to build it, and the actual method we use to look up the numeric information. All HYPRdat needs are interested parties who can develop the software for a mass market. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime acquisition opportunity that will eventually go down in the computing history books, like the original purchase of DOS."

For media or sales inquiries, contact Turtle One directly at 503-929-1365, or by email at: TurtleOneDA@gmail.com.

