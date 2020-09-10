Turtle Beach Laces Up With Kickstradomis To Create Unique Custom Gear & Activations

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gaming headset and accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced a new multi-year partnership with pop-culture sneaker artist Kickstradomis to produce custom gear and content with and for Turtle Beach brand ambassadors. Fans will also have a chance to win some of the exclusive products created with their favorite gaming celebrities, as well as to bid on them to raise money for the various charities and causes Turtle Beach and its brand ambassadors are supporting. Turtle Beach's Kickstradomis partnership kicks off today with a surprise customized pair of '07 Nike Air Force 1's specially designed for one of Turtle Beach's top gaming partners - the details of which will be shared via Turtle Beach's social channels - and fans will also have the chance to win a matching pair.

" Kickstradomis operates at the intersection of culture and gaming, and after the amazing feedback from our initial collaboration at Made in America 2019 we knew we wanted to work with him again," said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. "Now that we've made the partnership official, we can't wait for Kicksradomis to create his signature works of art, and to have some of those works benefit the charities and organizations that are important to our Turtle Beach family."

Sal Amezcua, aka Kickstradomis, 33, from Los Angeles is a globally renowned artist, sneaker designer and avid gamer. Kickstradomis cemented his name as one of the top artists of his generation by creating one-of-a-kind projects with the likes of superstar athletes such as James Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Dončić, Donovan Mitchell, and Lebron James, as well as collaborating with celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and Ryan Reynolds. Turtle Beach and Kickstradomis first worked together in 2019 at the Made in America festival where he created custom kicks for celebrities backstage during the powerhouse event held in Philadelphia.

"I'm excited to be working with Turtle Beach, and to do so during one of the most powerful times in gaming history," said Kickstradomis. "Turtle Beach is redefining how companies engage with their fans and its partners, and I'm thrilled to be a part of and to help elevate this in my unique way through my art, with our fans."

For more information on Kickstradomis, visit his website at www.kickstradomis.com. For information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com.

