Turntide Technologies Earns 2021 Top Product Of The Year Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turntide Technologies , ("Turntide") the company responsible for the Smart Motor System TM, today announced they received a Top Product of the Year Award from the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The win is an indication that the program's expert judges consider Turntide's Smart Motor System to be a premier example of products and services that improve environmental and energy management and increase bottom lines.

"Supporting customers in the race to net-zero is critical in our global fight against climate change, and we are delighted to be recognized as a leader in this effort by Environment & Energy Leader for the second year in a row," said Brad Surak, Chief Product Officer, Turntide. "On behalf of the entire Turntide team, I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished, and I am excited about the innovative ways in which our technology will continue to accelerate the decarbonization of critical industries from commercial infrastructure to transportation."

The electric motors powering our world today account for more than 50% of global energy consumption - more than lighting, heating, and electronics combined - driving climate change and increasing business energy expenses. Turntide's Smart Motor System leverages patented switched reluctance motor technology, intelligence automation, and cloud connectivity to precisely control motor speeds, cutting energy use by up to 64% and energy spending by up to 50%.

One of the judges said that Turntide's Smart Motor System is "a very interesting technology and has huge potential to change the motor industry."

Another added, "The increase in the number of installed motors over the last year is a testament to the ability of this technology to reduce energy usage and cost. Most industries are slow to change and the fact that end users have vetted the technology and are installing them in their processes is proof that the technology provides the promised benefits."

"With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2021," says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher.

Turntide is also presenting at the Environment + Energy Leader Solutions Summit '21 on Tuesday, July 20th at 10:30 AM ET. Register to hear Turntide's Marti Ogram, Director of Automation Sales, and JLL's Jennifer Fortenberry, VP, Global Product Manager, Energy and Sustainability Management, discuss ways to Rethink Sustainability: How to Become a Growth Driver for Your Business.

About the Environment + Energy Leader AwardsFor nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to pursue for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

About TurntideTurntide Technologies develops breakthrough sustainability technologies that drive down energy consumption and operating costs in buildings, agriculture, and electric transport, creating a path to 100% renewable energy and business sustainability. The Turntide Smart Motor System is driven by a patented Turntide Optimal Efficiency Motor™ with intelligent automation and cloud connectivity. The Turntide technology advances sustainability goals, saves money, and improves sustainability throughout the enterprise. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on YouTube , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

