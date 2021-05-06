Turnkey And Enzo Advisors Announce A Strategic Partnership, Enabling The First Fully Integrated ESG Data Intelligence Solution For Corporations And Institutional Investors

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Turnkey Group (Turnkey) and Enzo Advisors are announcing today a strategic relationship, enabling the first fully integrated ESG data intelligence solution for corporations and financial institutions.

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Turnkey Group (Turnkey) and Enzo Advisors are announcing today a strategic relationship, enabling the first fully integrated ESG data intelligence solution for corporations and financial institutions. Both companies have a strong global presence, serving some of the largest international corporations and investment firms today. The strategic relationship will combine leading consulting and data expertise to develop credible, accurate solutions in a transparent manner.

Turnkey and Enzo Advisors Enable the First Fully Integrated ESG Data Intelligence Solution to Develop a Credible Pathway Towards Net Zero

Today's announcement also coincides with Turnkey opening an office in the US, solidifying its global presence with existing offices across Asia and Europe. The company is also appointing Carl-Henrik (Carl) Bengtsson as Managing Director and Head of North America, as well as joining the Board of Directors.

Institutions across the globe are increasingly demanding integrated solutions that avail quality data and the ability to analyze information in an effective and accurate manner to appropriately develop credible targets for the future. Turnkey and Enzo Advisors combine value propositions that are based on a similar philosophy, that value creation from ESG integration starts with consistent, efficient, transparent, and relevant reporting. The combination of leading quantitative and qualitative expertise and tools enable collection and analysis of otherwise missing enterprise, or internal, data. Layered with external data, developed AI, pattern analysis and social media, companies and financial institutions will be able to manage the crucial intersection of consumers, regulators, and financial markets.

Tony Wines, CEO and Founder of Turnkey, said, "Working together with Enzo Advisors enables us to offer an integrated solution that not only enables the collection of enterprise data across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in a transparent manner but also allows us to provide a holistic, fully integrated solution to help companies meet their sustainability goals, manage risks, and develop a credible pathway to net zero. This is fundamental for creating significant value from ESG integration and transparency over the long term. About 95% of environmental impact comes through global supply chains, and approximately 37% of people worldwide are employed in supply chain-related activity. It is well understood that this often proposes the greatest ESG risks for enterprises and is often the source of their costliest of controversies."

Nidhi Chadda, Founder and CEO of Enzo Advisors, commented, "The global pandemic was a reminder of how supply chain transparency is one of the greatest risks to building a sustainable, resilient business model and also one of the most challenging areas to address in terms of data collection and management. Without visibility into Scope 3 emissions and a thorough review of the entire supply chain inclusive of social factors such as workplace safety and diversity and inclusion statistics, a company could be mis-guided in how sustainable its business operations truly are and mis-calculate environmental and social risks. We are excited to partner with Tony, Carl and the rest of the Turnkey team to provide a holistic, fully integrated approach to help companies manage these risks, build supply chains that are resilient for the future, and define a transparent and credible pathway to net zero."

About Enzo Advisors LLCEnzo Advisors LLC is a global sustainability consulting firm based out of New York that helps companies build best-in-class business models within an ESG construct and works closely with institutional investors across the public and private markets to codify ESG policies and frameworks within their diligence processes and into portfolio companies. Enzo Advisors LLC bridges corporate strategy and financial forecasting with the integration of broader ESG principles across operations and communicates the message of sustainability to the investment community.

About Turnkey Turnkey is an industry-recognized sustainability management software provider for corporates and investors to manage and monetize Environmental, Social and Governance factors in a live environment. The company work with customers globally to enable ESG as an input in supply chain design and strategic decision making. The software drives behavior beyond compliance and reporting, into productivity, EBITDA upside, company valuation and predictive modelling of sustainability and ESG.

