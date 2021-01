Turning Point Brands To Host Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) announced the date and time for its conference call to review fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) - Get Report announced the date and time for its conference call to review fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results. The conference call will be on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss results with the investment community.

Interested analysts and professional investors can register and participate through one of these call-in numbers:

(833) 350-1456 (U.S., toll-free)(647) 689-6664 (International)Event ID: 4075305

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and follow the audio prompts after typing in the Event ID. The call will also be broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.turningpointbrands.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be available on the site two hours following the call.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (TPB) - Get Report is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker's®, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America in addition to sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005048/en/