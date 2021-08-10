Turning Point Brands Increases Equity Stake In ReCreation Marketing, A Leading Canadian Distribution Company

Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB" or the "Company") (TPB) - Get Report, a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, announced today that it has increased its equity stake in ReCreation Marketing ("ReCreation"), a Canadian distribution company, from 50 percent to 65 percent. The transaction was completed on Friday, July 30, 2021.

ReCreation Marketing is a specialty marketing and distribution firm focused on building brands in the Canadian smoking accessories, vaping and alternative products categories. As part of this transaction, ReCreation will transition its company name to Turning Point Brands Canada Corporation over the next 90 days. ReCreation has significantly expanded the reach of Zig-Zag papers, which now has presence in 75% of the volume-weighted distribution within the private dispensary channel. As a result of the ReCreation partnership, TPB expects to continue to expand its presence in Canada, creating an avenue for its broader portfolio of products to enter the Canadian market.

"Increasing our stake in ReCreation Marketing was a logical move as Turning Point Brands continues to invest in the cannabis and tobacco-related sectors," said Larry Wexler, CEO, Turning Point Brands. "Our partners at ReCreation Marketing are significantly expanding the distribution of our brands while also gaining market share in Canada, most notably capitalizing on Zig-Zag's strong market position in the country. The increased stake and renaming into Turning Point Brands Canada signify the commitment to our strategy in Canada. We look forward to continuing to work closely with this accomplished team to strengthen our prominence in the market."

"Turning Point Brands' robust portfolio of leading brands, coupled with ReCreation Marketing's proven ability to support distribution in traditional and alternative channels, is a natural expansion of our work together," added Chris Riddoch, President of ReCreation Marketing. "This transaction will provide both companies the opportunity to penetrate the market and to increase our visibility and accessibility to Canadian retailers and consumers, alike."

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands (TPB) - Get Report is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker's® and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America, in addition to sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

About ReCreation Marketing

ReCreation is a specialty marketing and distribution firm focused on building brands in the Canadian smoking, vaping and alternative products categories. ReCreation's management has significant expertise in marketing and distributing tobacco products throughout Canada, with over 50 years of combined experience building and managing a portfolio of premium brands. ReCreation's management is supported by a team of expert sales associates who serve up to 30,000 traditional retail outlets and newly-established cannabis dispensaries across Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. TPB has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to those included it the company's Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

