Turning Point Brands Declares Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB") (TPB) - Get Report, a leading provider of Other Tobacco Products ("OTP") and adult consumer alternatives, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 9, 2020, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 18, 2020.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) - Get Report is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005779/en/