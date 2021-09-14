Turning Announces New Chief Sales Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning, the world's premier provider of learning engagement platforms for education, business, and government sectors, announced today that Steve Killen has been named its Chief Sales Officer. Killen is a proven sales leader across global markets and sales channels in the corporate and higher education segments. He most recently served as Vice President of Sales, Universities & Colleges, at Jostens.

"I'm excited to be joining Turning at pivotal growth trajectory in the company's history," said Killen, Turning CSO. "The opportunity to expand the market reach of our platforms, while driving significant learning impact to our customers, is a terrific 'win-win'; and I'm honored to be a part of and help shape. It's an opportunity unlike any I've seen in my years of sales leadership."

Killen is joining Turning at a time of rapid innovation as global education and business segments re-enter a "new normal" of learning and working. Turning's array of proprietary technologies — including its recently launched Dojo360 SaaS platform and other industry-defining student, employee, and audience engagement platforms like Turning's Point Solutions and ExamView— will expand to meet the changing needs of instructors and learners across traditional, virtual, and hybrid environments.

"It's great to have Steve a part of team Turning," said Murad Velani, Turning's Chief Executive Officer. "Steve's a rain-maker, proven strategic sales leader; and he knows how to build, lead and motivate high performing sales & partner teams. Steve's uniquely qualified to help Turning achieve our long-term vision of equitable and engaged learning for everyone, everywhere."

A bout TurningFounded in 2002, Turning is born out of the desire to transform traditional learning into active learning engagement. The iconic Turning portfolio (Knowbly, ExamView, Point Solutions Suite, and Dojo360) embodies our mission to empower everyone to see new opportunities through knowledge. We build intuitive services that inspire people to learn together, recognize the power of their voice, and discover deeper connections to peers. Learn more at www.turning.com .

About Centre Lane PartnersCentre Lane is a private investment firm focused on making equity and debt, control and non-control, investments in North American middle market companies. Centre Lane targets companies with revenues between $20 and $500 million that have leading market positions and sustainable competitive advantages in their respective niches. For more information, visit https://centrelanepartners.com/ .

