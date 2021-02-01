Turner Publishing Company Acquires Prospect Park Books

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Publishing Company announced today its acquisition of Prospect Park Books of Altadena, California. The acquisition, effective January 31, 2021, comprises more than 100 existing titles and approximately 11 titles in the process of being published. Turner is purchasing the assets of the company, including the titles, inventory, the name and other intellectual property.

Turner plans to maintain the Prospect Park Books and Tiger Van imprints and will continue to publish the books under those imprints. Todd Bottorff, President and Publisher at Turner, commented, "Colleen has done impressive work building a great list of award-winning, beautifully written and designed books. We are honored that she would choose Turner to carry her publishing program forward." Colleen Dunn Bates, Owner, President, and Publisher of Prospect said, "Each of my books and authors is precious to me, so finding just the right home was essential—and Turner is exactly the home I'd hoped to find."

Prospect Park Books was distributed by Consortium Book Sales, an Ingram Content Group Company. Turner is distributed by Ingram Publisher Services, so distribution will move from one Ingram book distribution company to the other.

The Fisher Company, specialists in international publishing mergers and acquisitions, initiated the transaction, provided financial consultation, and assisted in negotiations on behalf of Prospect Park Books. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, Turner Publishing Company is an award-winning independent publisher based in Nashville, Tennessee, that currently publishes more than 5,000 titles. It has been named five times to Publishers Weekly's Fastest Growing Publishers List. http://turnerpublishing.com

