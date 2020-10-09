Turn Your Alaska Airlines Wallet Credit Into Miles

SEATTLE, Oct. 9. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is offering a new incentive to its Mileage Plan members who have wallet balances. Members will be able to convert their wallet credit into miles for future travel - a $100 wallet credit converts into 10,000 miles.

"With award travel starting at 5,000 miles one-way on Alaska and the ability to book award trips to more than 800 destinations with our 16 Global Partners - as well as the addition of the oneworld ® alliance in 2021 - this is a great way to start planning for future trips," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska, "Our Mileage Plan miles do not expire as long as members remain active, so when guests feel it is safe to return to travel, we will be there to welcome them on their long-awaited vacations."

Over the past several months, Alaska has implemented nearly 100 safety measures designed to keep our guests and employees safe, part of the airline's commitment to Next-Level Care. The airline emphasizes a layered approach to safety, which starts with the requirement that all employees and guests wear a face mask or covering through the airport and on board with no exceptions. Flyers must also take a health agreement at check-in to acknowledge and attest to their willingness to adhere to the mask policy.

Qualifying members, who will receive an email notification from Alaska, can exchange their credits in increments of 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100% of their current wallet balance. This offer is valid through 11:59 pm PT on October 12.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (ALK) - Get Report.

Terms and ConditionsOffer valid through October 12, 2020 11:59 pm (PT): Qualifying members who receive this offer directly from Alaska Airlines via email can exchange Alaska wallet funds in increments of 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100% of their current wallet balance for Mileage Plan bonus miles at an exchange rate of 100 miles per $1. Bonus miles are redeemable for award travel, but do not count toward elite status qualification. All wallet exchanges for miles are final, and wallet credit once redeemed is not refundable. If wallet balance at the time of debit is below what is needed to cover the exchange, the exchange will be canceled. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer. All Mileage Plan terms and conditions apply. Mileage Plan miles do not expire, but if a Mileage Plan account is inactive for 2 years, Alaska Airlines may close the account; miles in a closed account can be reinstated for a fee for up to 1 year after closure. Exchanging wallet credit for Mileage Plan miles pursuant to this offer does qualify as account activity, so your Mileage Plan account will remain active for at least 2 years after the effective date of the exchange.

This offer is not intended to apply to new purchases of gift certificates occurring during the offer period. If you acquire a gift certificate during the offer period, or receive a gift certificate acquired during the offer period, and exchange that gift certificate for Miles in violation of this condition of the offer, we will reverse the transaction, remove the Miles from your account, and re-issue the amount exchanged as wallet credit.

*Award travel starts at 5,000 miles one-way, plus taxes and fees starting from $5.60. Award travel space is subject to availability and pricing may vary. The purchaser of an award ticket is responsible for all applicable taxes, fees, and checked baggage charges imposed by the transporting carrier(s) or U.S. or international authorities. Mileage Plan terms & conditions apply .

