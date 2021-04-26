Turkcell Files Its 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL) announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2021.

Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL) announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2021. The Company's Form 20-F and complete audited financial statements can be found at https://www.turkcell.com.tr/en/aboutus/investor-relations/quarterly-results

Hard copy versions of the complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request from Turkcell Investor Relations Department at investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr and/or +90 212 313 1888.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005880/en/