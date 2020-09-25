Turk & Company Advises US Title On Acquisition By Shaddock National Holdings

DENVER, Colo., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turk & Company in connection with its partner Britehorn Securities is pleased to announce that our client U.S. Title has been acquired by Shaddock National Holdings, LLC. US Title, founded in 1980, is one of the leading full-service title agencies in Utah with 14 branches throughout the state.

Shaddock National Holdings also operates Capital Title of Texas (the largest independent title agent in the US), Southwest Title Company, and Ascendant Title, which operates on a national platform in 36 states including three offices in the Denver area.

"The Turk & Co. team were pivotal in communicating our story to the marketplace and achieving the ideal outcome for our business and its shareholders," said Steven A. Borget of U.S. Title. "Their knowledge, dedication, and expertise brought this transaction together; we highly recommend them."

