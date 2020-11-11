Turito, A Disruptive E-learning Platform, Launches Its Services Globally

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turito, a revolutionary e-learning platform that offers hyper-personalized learning experience to students, is set to launch its services in the US and other international markets. The new platform helps aspirants get into Ivy Leagues and top schools in the USA by handholding them build their profiles right from Grade 6. Turito, with its unique and hands-on approach to learning, offers all-encompassing guidance from grades to extra-curricular activities, to prepare students for Ivy Leagues.

While offering all-round support, Turito also helps students with math and science projects, mental aptitude building, and more for holistic growth and development. With extensive career guidance and counseling, the platform also adequately prepares students for real-world challenges.

The first-of-its-kind platform with top educators to provide personalized learning, Turito will offer online coaching for all kinds of competitive exams such as SAT, ACT, PSAT Subjective SAT, APs, and more. To start with, it will offer crash courses, short-term courses, and regular courses for SAT & ACT. Backed with superior tech infrastructure, the platform will feature live interactive classes with a dual-teacher model - a master and an associate teacher - which has proven successful, in effectively teaching larger groups of students. While its highly advanced student assessment tool will leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer in-depth analysis and recommendations, the parent dashboard will allow parents to track their kids' progress.

Turito will also allow students to access on-demand video with graphics and animation for a better grasp on concepts while providing instant 24x7 doubt clarification. Its unique testing modules include automated test creation, a feature that lets students create and take personalized tests (which are created automatically based on their strengths and weaknesses). The proctoring service will also track students while they give exams.

YuppTV & Turito Founder Uday Reddy said, " The ongoing global pandemic calls for an evolution in the online education space, thereby providing easily accessible and quality education for students. The idea behind the launch of Turito is to provide quality online education and create an engaging process to empower the future generation. Our mission is to engage an already digital-savvy generation towards effective digital quality learning, to help aspirants to get into Ivy leagues & top schools by hand-holding & guiding them from 6 th grade so they are well prepared to face the upcoming challenges. To further increase student engagement, the platform is soon going to launch Gamification as well.''

Turito has brought together top-notch faculty with experiences ranging between 10-25 years, bearing a highly proven track record in teaching English, Mathematics, Reading Comprehension, and Writing Skills. The platform will use AI and ML modules to drive superior personalization and academic training of students to prepare them for the competitive examinations.

Turito is offering multiple batches with SAT & ACT courses starting from Nov 16 th, 2020 aiming at achieving highest scores to get into top schools in USA.

