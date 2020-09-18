Turetsky Choir And SOPRANO ART Group Perform "Victory Songs" At Sheremetyevo

MOSCOW, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport held a performance by two popular Russian musical groups, the Turetsky Choir and the female art group SOPRANO, on September 17 in its Terminal D.

MOSCOW, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport held a performance by two popular Russian musical groups, the Turetsky Choir and the female art group SOPRANO, on September 17 in its Terminal D.

The musical show, staged for the airport's employees, guests and passengers, constituted a symbolic opening of a tour by the groups of European capitals of Europe called "Victory Songs" (Unity Songs), held in honor of the Year of Remembrance and Glory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the Year of Remembrance and Glory in the country in 2020 in honor of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War.

The artists staged an impromptu performance of favorite songs of several generations of Russians. The compositions about peace, heroism and love included Belorussky Station, Three Tankers, Smuglyanka and other songs. Departing passengers, numerous guests and employees of Sheremetyevo Airport unexpectedly became the show's audience.

Immediately after the concert, the artists went on a tour of the principal cities of Europe. The Victory Songs project, featuring the Turetsky Choir and the SOPRANO art group, will be presented in Austria, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia and Italy in September as live concerts held in central squares of the capitals.

Victory Songs is a Moscow Government project supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Common Business Charitable Foundation. Additional information is available at https://www.unitysongs.moscow/.

"It is very symbolic that the first concert of the Victory Songs Project, held under the slogan Music for Peace and Health, was held in the hospitable environment of Sheremetyevo Airport," said Anna Zakharenkova, Public Relations Director of SIA JSC. "Sheremetyevo is one of the most unexpected and sought-after art venues in Moscow. As you know, art helps people prevail over any difficulties. Therefore, our humanitarian mission as the largest airport in Russia is to promote and demonstrate the best examples of Russian popular and classical art to passengers from all over the world."

In 2017-2019 the "Victory Songs" (Unity Songs) project performed in 14 countries and 17 cities on two continents, attracting a live audience of more than 1,000,000 and 15,000,000 online viewers. This project is aimed at preserving the connection between times and generations. "Victory Songs" were first sung in Moscow on Poklonnaya Hill in 2015 as part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Victory, before an audience of 105,000. In 2017, the project went international with a performance on Berlin's Gendarmenmarkt Square, a kilometer from the Reichstag, gathering a live audience of about 20 thousand and 8 million online views.

Sheremetyevo Airport places a priority on creating a favorable and hospitable atmosphere for passengers and guests. Success in this area has been confirmed through independent surveys, allowing Sheremetyevo to maintain its status of the best airport in Europe in terms of the quality of passenger service. Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. The route network comprises more than 230 destinations. In 2019, the airport served 49 million 933 thousand passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of the quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the owner of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating. You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero .

