SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboRes , a trendsetting platform in the hospitality industry has launched a new website to prepare for increased travel in the coming months. The new website is designed to help businesses seamlessly book travel for their employees. It also helps hotels and restaurants gain more visibility and enhances the direct booking process. TurboRes helps these clients by providing intelligent qualified exposure, distribution channel management, a flat listing fee, and robust food and beverage listings.

In addition to the new website, TurboRes is also launching an exclusive platform for their business and hotel partners that makes it easy for them to manage their bookings. This platform has all the information hospitality businesses need to grow their bookings safely amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

About TurboRes

Our mission is straight forward; let's help rebuild travel & tourism in the safest and most efficient way. That all starts with a better understanding of the challenges faced by hotels, restaurants and the airlines. We are confident that our TurboRes platform will drive a much healthier flow of revenue to the travel industry (our B2B partners) while providing frequent travelers with the highest level of service (our B2C organizations). To learn more about TurboRes, visit our website .

TurboResTURBORES.COM SALES@TURBORES.COM

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turbores-is-helping-rebuild-travel--tourism-with-new-website-301144206.html

SOURCE TurboRes