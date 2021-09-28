TuneGO® To Launch Revolutionary NFT Marketplace On Flow Blockchain In Collaboration With Dapper Labs

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuneGO ®, Inc. has chosen Flow to launch TuneGONFT ™ ( www.TuneGONFT.com), a next-generation non-fungible token (NFT) Marketplace for the creative community, powered by the patented TuneGO Vault ™.

The first-of-its-kind solution enables artists to secure their content, protect their creative rights, mint NFTs, distribute their music to streaming platforms, monetize their music on social media, and license their content for TV, films, and video games—all on one unified platform.

"We are passionately committed to the creative community. The patented TuneGO Vault is the world's most robust platform for content security and creative rights protection," said John Kohl, Co-Founder and CEO of TuneGO. "The Flow blockchain is the world's premier blockchain for NFTs. We believe no one can match our platform's seamless integration across the full supply chain of music, art, and entertainment."

TuneGONFT, accessible on mobile devices and desktops at www.TuneGONFT.com , is built on the Flow blockchain and has been fully integrated with the patented TuneGO Vault. The enhanced TuneGO Vault for NFTs, launched earlier this year , creates a permanent digital record of the entire creative process prior to the minting of an NFT, ensuring the highest achievable level of creative rights transparency and protection against copycats and piracy, as well as increasing the NFT's value for collectors.

Using TuneGONFT, NFT buyers and collectors can gain secure, private access to the patented TuneGO Vault after buying an NFT, where they can view the original creative rights, as well as access, view, and download all of the digital files included on the NFT.

"The combination of the patented TuneGO Vault with the Flow blockchain offers both NFT creators and collectors a simplified, seamless platform for the transfer of NFT ownership rights," said Alison Ball, President of TuneGO. "The entire NFT transaction history is secured on-chain with Flow and off-chain with TuneGO, which creates the world's most transparent and secure platform for managing NFT creator and collector rights. We are incredibly proud to be transforming the music industry and the creative universe for the better in this way."

One of the revolutionary and groundbreaking features of TuneGONFT is creator splits, which track the revenue splits of the NFT sales, plus the master recording and publishing splits of the music associated with the NFTs. TuneGONFT provides music artists and the creative community with the ultimate solution for managing song splits, plus NFT revenue splits—ensuring maximum transparency for revenue and royalty collection, plus fair and equitable payments to the creative community.

"Blockchain is reshaping how people use and interact with our digital world," said Mickey Maher, Head of Flow Partnerships, Dapper Labs. "Our partnership with TuneGO helps empower the creative community to harness blockchain to transform how they and their audiences create and consume content—while protecting what they own and market."

Additional TuneGONFT features include:

Creative Rights Ownership Consensus: The average hit song today has 4+ songwriters and 6 publishers—and therefore, there are at least 10 creative rights owners for each individual song. The patented TuneGO Vault requires all copyright owners, songwriters, and publishers to review and approve the creative rights prior to the minting of the NFT, ensuring creative rights protection for artists that prevents royalty disputes going forward.

The average hit song today has 4+ songwriters and 6 publishers—and therefore, there are at least 10 creative rights owners for each individual song. The patented TuneGO Vault requires all copyright owners, songwriters, and publishers to review and approve the creative rights prior to the minting of the NFT, ensuring creative rights protection for artists that prevents royalty disputes going forward. Environmentally Safe & Energy Efficient Technology: Flow is a proof-of-stake blockchain that consumes thousands of times less energy than Ethereum and other traditional proof-of-work blockchains. This makes TuneGONFT one of the most advanced and environmentally friendly technology solutions for content security, creative rights protection, and equitable royalty collection.

Flow is a proof-of-stake blockchain that consumes thousands of times less energy than Ethereum and other traditional proof-of-work blockchains. This makes TuneGONFT one of the most advanced and environmentally friendly technology solutions for content security, creative rights protection, and equitable royalty collection. An End-to-End Ecosystem for Creating & Distributing Content:All TuneGO users, even those who do not utilize NFTs, can secure their content and protect their creative rights in the patented TuneGO Vault; distribute music to major streaming platforms (such as Spotify, Apple, and Amazon); monetize music and artwork on social media platforms (such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook); and license music and artwork for feature films, TV projects, and video games— all on one unified platform.

The first scheduled release on TuneGONFT will be the inaugural NFT drop from Method Man's Tical World ™, as previously announced in Rolling Stone and covered by Bitcoin.com . TuneGO is also working with Hidden Beach Recordings on a robust, long-term NFT initiative based on music and other culturally relevant and historic content. Numerous additional NFT announcements from A-List celebrity artists, record labels, and music libraries are also forthcoming.

About TuneGO

TuneGO ® Inc. is leveling the playing field in the music industry. We streamline content and music rights management, creative collaboration, distribution, licensing, and promotion on a single unified digital platform, enabling artists and creatives to focus on what they do best—making music. Our patented technology, secured by 100+ granted patent claims, stores a complete, permanent digital record of the music creation process in the cloud, essentially digitizing an artist's catalog while protecting creative rights throughout their career. TuneGO's end-to-end ecosystem also offers streaming distribution, sync licensing opportunities, and promotional services to help artists take their music to the global stage.

By giving artists, labels, and publishers the capability to securely manage their digital content and control their creative rights on the same platform where they distribute and license their music—ensuring artists are paid all the royalties to which they are entitled—TuneGO is breaking new ground in the music industry. To learn more, please visit www.tunego.com or contact TuneGO at info@TuneGO.com . TuneGO is a free download in the app store and is powered by cutting-edge technology which has more than 100 granted patent claims.

About Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and the original creators of Flow blockchain, uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, building engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and producing new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs' current studio partners include the NBA, NBPA, WNBA, WNBPA, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies, and UFC. Notable investors in Dapper Labs include Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, Google Ventures (GV), Samsung, and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. For more about Dapper Labs' products and mission, visit dapperlabs.com.

