TUNE IN: Full Cards Set For 'ONE On TNT II' And 'ONE On TNT III'

Events to Air on Tape Delay on April 14 and 21

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship™ (ONE), Asia's largest global sports media property, returns on Wednesday, April 14, with "ONE on TNT II" and again on Wednesday, April 21, with "ONE on TNT III."Both events were previously recorded at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Championship will return to live programming with "ONE on TNT IV" on April 28 at 10 p.m. ET. Sports betting experiences will resume on DraftKings for this event .Fans on DraftKings can access free-to-play pools for "ONE on TNT II" and "ONE on TNT III."

"ONE on TNT II"will feature ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Leedefending his belt against #3-ranked Timofey Nastyuhin, as well as a high-stakes atomweight Muay Thai contest between top contenders Janet Todd and Anne Line Hogstad.

"ONE on TNT III"will showcase #1-ranked bantamweight John Lineker versus American phenom Troy Worthen, along with a battle of flyweight contenders as Yuya Wakamatsu takes on Reece McLaren.

Here are the complete cards for "ONE on TNT II"and "ONE on TNT III":

ONE on TNT II Wednesday, April 14 Singapore Indoor Stadium

ONE Lightweight World Championship(C) Christian Lee vs. (3) Timofey NastyukhinLightweight: 70.4 KG-77.1 KG

Muay Thai(2) Janet Todd vs. (3) Anne Line HogstadAtomweight: 47.7 KG-52.2 KG

Mixed Martial ArtsShinechagtga Zoltsetseg vs. Yoshiki NakaharaFeatherweight: 65.9 KG-70.3 KG

Mixed Martial Arts Kim Kyu Sung vs. Wang ShuoFlyweight: 56.8 KG-61.2 KG

Mixed Martial Arts Mitchell Chamale vs. Shuya KamikuboBantamweight: 61.3 KG-65.8 KG

ONE on TNT III Wednesday, April 21 Singapore Indoor Stadium

Mixed Martial Arts(1) John Lineker vs. Troy WorthenBantamweight: 61.3 KG-65.8 KG

Mixed Martial Arts(5) Reece McLaren vs. (4) Yuya WakamatsuFlyweight: 56.8 KG-61.2 KG

Muay ThaiNieky Holzken vs. John Wayne ParrCatch Weight: 80.8 KG

Mixed Martial Arts(5) Marat Gafurov vs. Ok Rae YoonLightweight: 70.4 KG-77.1 KG

Mixed Martial ArtsRyuto Sawada vs. Miao Li TaoStrawweight: 52.3 KG-56.7 KG

How to Watch ONE on TNT II & III

Watch the main card on TNT at 10 p.m. ET/ 10 p.m. PT or the Watch TNT app at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

The main card will also be available on Bleacher Report and the B/R app at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. To view the main card on digital platforms, fans will need to log in with their cable subscription credentials.

Catch the prelims on the B/R App, Bleacher Report, B/R Live, B/R Live YouTube, and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT.

For more information, please visit www.onefc.com

Media Contact: Tammy ChanDirector of PR & Communications(e): t.chan@onefc.com(m): +601 9326 2473

Matt Connolly VP of Content Marketing, Social Media & PR(e): m.connolly@onefc.com

Rick JenningsStep 3 for ONE(c): 310.428.8575(e): rick@step-3.com

SOURCE ONE Championship