TulsaLabs Launches Aerospace Division For Commercial And Military Projects

TULSA, OK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced the formation of Tulsalabs aerospace division focused on commercial and military projects.

TulsaLabs announces the launch of its aviation division to develop and assist start-ups in the aerospace industry to set-up operations in Oklahoma.

The aerospace division will be focused on:

Assist startups of advanced technologies such as additive technologies, batteries, electric propulsion, commercial space, unmanned systems.

Work with academic and university-led organizations to develop aerospace and defense industry applications of the future.

Develop testing facility and research business center focused on commercial and military aerospace and space technologies.

Oklahoma's Aerospace and Defense Industry

Oklahoma boasts a robust legacy in space, aviation and defense. For over 70 years, the state has played host to what are now some of the largest military and commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) centers in the world.

Aerospace and defense are the second largest and fastest-growing industry sectors in Oklahoma. Oklahoma ACES program, led by the Oklahoma Aerospace & Defense Team, provides resources dedicated to developing and growing the state's aerospace industry.

Oklahoma hosts more than 1,100 aerospace entities operating in the state including manufacturers, MRO, research and development, military and others.

12 of Oklahoma's colleges and universities have aerospace programs.

TulsaLabs recently announced an agreement with Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. to explore the development of next-generation transportation technologies such as advanced aerial mobility, electric powered aircraft, EVTOL (vertical takeoff and landing), and personalized Jetpacks.

Infrastructure

The Company recently signed an agreement with Renavotio, Inc., an infrastructure investment company, to explore opportunities including 5G, utility construction, smart city development, Internet of Things (IoT), drone technology, and aerospace related industries, such as new transportation hubs, a business research center, and testing facility.

Space Research - DeepSkyOne

TulsaLabs will also collaborate with AI Venturetech, and their DeepSkyOne project, to develop space related projects, including future low Earth orbit missions to monitor climate change.

DeepSkyOne is an aerospace and space technology research lab located in New York City that explores technologies for the space industry from supply-chains, data analysis, CubeSat development, and edge computing applications. If you are an aerospace startup please register at https://deepskyone.com/

For updates on this project please register at https://tulsalabs.io/investors/

SPACE ACCELERATOR PROGRAM

Are you a space technology start-up interested in partnering with us? Reach out to us to learn how you can access our startup ecosystem of corporate and investment partners. https://tulsalabs.io/contact/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's opportunities with respect to passage of the Infrastructure bill. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, markets and other conditions, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No information in this news release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contacts:AppSwarm, Corp.888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com