TulsaLabs Appoints Karim Quazzani From Pawtocol To Its Advisory Board

Tulsa, OK, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the appointment of Karim Quazzani to the Advisory Board of TulsaLabs.

AppSwarm is pleased to announce the appointment of Karim Quazzani to the Advisory Board of TulsaLabs (a division of AppSwarm), a blockchain research lab located in Tulsa, OK, and New York City.

TulsaLabs is a Blockchain Research Lab and consulting firm that aims to partner with both commercial and academic partners to explore how this emerging industry can be deployed in real-world commercial applications.

Mr. Quazzani is a tech visionary who excels in early trend recognition and mass adoption as well as an experienced platform architect that specializes in social and environmental disruptive technologies.

He currently holds the position of CEO at Pawtocol (CRYPTO:UPI), a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners' purchasing experience and help veterinarians deliver better care.

Pawtocol is an advanced online pet community, combining blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies to improve the lives of the world's 400+ million pets. This user-friendly, multi-functional platform will seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent's daily life, uniquely positioning it to grab market share in this fast-growing, $150B+ industry.

Mr. Quazzani always keeps in mind Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria into investment analysis and portfolio construction, and his insights and knowledge of the tokenization of economies will provide for a great asset to the Advisory Board of TulsaLabs.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners' purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care. https://pawtocol.com/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp. 888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com