TulsaLabs Announces Initial Purchase Of ASIC Crypto Mining Rigs

Tulsa, OK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces initial purchase of ASIC mining rigs for its crypto mining operations.

The Company announces the initial purchase of Scrypt ASIC miner rigs that are designed for the purpose of mining Litecoin and Dogecoin. Scrypt is less complex than SHA-256, which makes mining Litecoin and Dogecoin much faster and less energy-intensive.

The Company expects delivery of its initial rigs in early to mid-November, which will then be deployed and scaled up with additional ASIC rigs by the end of the fourth quarter.

Bitcoin Mining Rigs

The Company is also in the process of reviewing initial purchase orders for Bitmain Antminer and other rigs for its Bitcoin mining operations. Data Syndicate will assist us in reviewing initial details such as hash rates, rig costs, and energy consumption so we can quickly deploy rigs into operation while building a framework for scalability.

The goal is to focus our initial Bitcoin mining operations at co-location hosting facilities within the Tulsa region to expedite deployment without needing to outlay capital for infrastructure build-out costs.

A more detailed roadmap and investor presentation on our crypto mining operations will be released shortly. Register for updates on the project at https://tulsalabs.io/investors/

