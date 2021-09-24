TulsaLabs Announces Agreement To Develop Next Generation Urban Transportation Technologies

Tulsa, OK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced it has been retained by Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI ), a media and digital technology holding company, to explore the development of new urban transportation technologies.

Through Touchpoint's recent acquisition of the World Championship Air Race (WCAR) both parties will explore technological developments in green power and advanced aerial mobility, including electric powered aircraft, EVTOL (vertical takeoff and landing), and personalized Jetpacks.

Chris Bailey, the CEO of AppSwarm, commented, "As a research lab focused on next-generation technology, the exploration of new urban transportation opportunities is something that interests us very much. We are very excited to be working with the team at Touchpoint, and how we can both leverage our expertise to become a player in the next generation urban transportation market."

NFT Projects

In addition, both companies will begin collaborating on non-fungible token (NFTs) projects within the entertainment industry. In recent times, celebrities have sought out digital artists to mint their own non-fungible tokens to tokenize everything from music to artwork, to special live experiences.

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

"LEGAL DISCLAIMER"

AppSwarm and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

