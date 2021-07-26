Tulsa Community College Joins Effort To Expand And Diversify The IT Workforce

Collaboration with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech will provide Oklahoma citizens with new options for IT career training and help companies recruit tech talent

TULSA, Okla., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulsa Community College (TCC) is partnering with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, a program to increase the number of information technology (IT) workers across America and expand career opportunities to groups underrepresented in the tech workforce, the organizations announced today.

"Apprenticeships are a proven method for building skills and preparing people to enter the workforce," said Scott Mueller, Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development for the State of Oklahoma. "This partnership will provide Oklahomans family-sustaining jobs in tech and employers the highly-skilled and qualified talent they need for continued economic growth."

Through this collaboration TCC will offer Oklahoma residents new education and training options to prepare them for work in two high-demand IT occupations - cybersecurity specialist and network support specialist. The college will also work with employers to help them recruit and employ skilled tech talent.

"Through this collaborative effort, we are using best practices to combine classroom learning and demonstrated skills with on-the-job training gained through paid apprenticeships," said Dr. Leigh Goodson, TCC president and CEO. "The information technology field including cybersecurity and computer networking is an in-demand job and this innovative partnership with employers, non-profits, government and TCC will help ensure we have skilled talent to meet the need."

Several private and public sector organizations are joining TCC in this effort to help individuals overcome employment barriers to obtain fulfilling careers and help Oklahoma companies recruit and train skilled talent people. They include:

"We are honored to have Tulsa Community College join us in this effort to open IT career opportunities to more people and to help Oklahoma employers build a strong pipeline of tech talent now and for the future," said Amy Kardel, vice president for strategic workforce relationships at CompTIA. "Apprenticeships are a proven method for building skills and preparing people for employment. The training regimens that we have developed and that TCC will implement are designed to produce candidates with the right mix of technical and business skills required in today's digital age."

The demand for IT professionals in the Tulsa metropolitan area is strong. Employers listed job openings for nearly 2,900 core IT occupations during the first six months of 2021, according to CompTIA's analysis of Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights data. The number of job postings increased by 31% from Q1 to Q2. Included in this total are job openings for IT workers in both cybersecurity and networking - the two career training paths that TCC will offer. Instruction will be built around the National Guideline Standards created by CompTIA and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor. These standards detail the competencies in both technical and employability skills that apprentices will need to join the IT workforce as network support specialists, who analyze, troubleshoot and evaluate problems with computer networks; and cybersecurity support technicians, tasked with detecting cyber threats and implementing changes to protect an organization.

https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech Tulsa area employers interested in joining the Tulsa Community College CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech program can attend an information session on Monday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Enterprise Building, 3727 E. Apache Street, Room A108. Information for employers and for individuals who would like to become apprentices is also available at CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech.

About Tulsa Community College Tulsa Community College educates approximately 23,000 students each year. With knowledgeable faculty teaching in state-of-the art facilities on four campuses, programs for students at every stage of life, robust online learning opportunities, and a commitment to affordable excellence, we're equipped to guide you to personal and professional success.

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for TechCompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, led by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, and Maher & Maher, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives and is built according to the Registered Apprenticeship Program model.

