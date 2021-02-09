Tulane University Law School Expands Partnership With EdTech Innovator Everspring, Launches Two New Master's Degree Programs

Master of Jurisprudence programs in Energy Law and Environmental Law are designed to meet demand for working professionals in these important fields

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring Inc., a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, today announces the launch of two new Master of Jurisprudence (MJ) programs with highly-regarded Tulane University Law School.

These two new programs—an MJ in Energy Law and an MJ in Environmental Law—expand the longstanding partnership between Tulane University Law School and Everspring. That relationship includes an online Master of Jurisprudence in Labor & Employment Law (MJ-LEL) program and 10 online certificate courses in Title IX law. All of these programs offer convenient, 100-percent online education to busy professionals whose responsibilities demand enhanced legal expertise.

"Everspring has expanded its footprint to a nationwide audience with the online MJ-LEL program and Title IX certification programs," said Joel Friedmann, founder of the online portfolio of programs and the Jack M. Gordon Professor of Procedural Law and Jurisdiction at Tulane University Law School. "The combination of their learning design solutions to support course development and sophisticated marketing techniques to attract students has been critical to the growth of our programs. It was a logical step to expand this record of success for Energy Law and Environmental Law."

Courses in the online Energy Law program are designed for rising professionals in heavily-regulated energy industries such as oil and gas, electric, renewables, and nuclear power, providing them with real-world legal training to advance their careers. Courses in the Environmental Law program are aimed at those professionals working in regulated entities, regulatory bodies or advocacy groups who need contemporary training in evolving regulations on all sides of environmental issues.

"With a rapidly expanding body of laws at the national, state and local levels, these new MJs in Energy Law and Environmental Law help working professionals advance their careers in dynamic and demanding fields," said Beth Hollenberg, co-founder and president of Everspring. "Our experienced team and proprietary technology facilitate a new level of connection between students and the top law professors at Tulane for an unmatched educational experience."

To learn more about these programs, visit https://online.law.tulane.edu/.

About Tulane University Law SchoolThe 12th oldest law school in the United States, Tulane University Law School is ranked among the top 60 in the nation. From its founding in 1847, Tulane has offered students the opportunity to study both of the world's great legal systems: the common law system upon which English and U.S. law are based, and the civil law system governing most of the rest of the world. Tulane has unique international connections through its maritime law program, partnerships with universities in countries such as China and Azerbaijan and summer abroad offerings. But the law school also is grounded in and committed to its Louisiana roots and the New Orleans community. Tulane was the first U.S. law school to require pro bono service as an essential part of its educational program, and students devote hundreds of hours of service to residents through volunteer work and a network of law clinics. For more information about Tulane Law School, visit www.law.tulane.edu.

About EverspringEverspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and recently named one of the " Best Places to Work ," Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

