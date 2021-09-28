Tugboat Logic's New Pricing Structure Democratizes Security Assurance

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic by OneTrust, the leading security assurance company, today announced a major price reduction on many of its popular modules to make security assurance more accessible for organizations. Tugboat Logic's simple, user-friendly and affordable solutions for security assurance and certification automation are available through three offerings: Essentials, Startup, and Growth.

Tugboat Logic's new pricing can be viewed here: https://tugboatlogic.com/pricing/

All organizations need access to the competitive benefits of innovative solutions that democratize trust. Companies - especially those that are just getting started or are still maturing their security teams - need ways to achieve a competitive edge from security and be able to prove it to their clients. Together with OneTrust, Tugboat Logic delivers a security program that scales with companies as they grow. Tugboat Logic's new pricing structure offers accessible security assurance across most of its offerings:

Essentials: This offering includes the 10 must-have policies and 24 security controls for all infosecurity programs, and it enables organizations to easily share their security posture through a proprietary attestation report. Essentials allows organizations to future-proof their infosecurity posture, with policies and controls that can be applied to industry standards like SOC 2. The Essentials module starts as low as $45/month.

A more robust offering than the Startup package, Growth includes everything organizations need to get compliant with the industry's top security frameworks and privacy regulations. It comes fully loaded with a suite of products that automate ongoing compliance. Enterprise:This package includes all the frameworks included in Growth, plus Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMCC), NIST CSF and IT general controls (ITGC.) It enables multi-product functionality, so organizations can easily get up to three products or business units certified and maintain ongoing compliance.

Eric Gombrich, CPSO, Tickit Health, said:"Before Tugboat Logic, this was a very expensive, manual process for us - pulling the team together, distributing the questions and then re-assembling the responses. But Tugboat Logic uses AI to automatically review the questions and propose the best possible answers."

Kevin Schoenewolf, lead project manager, SyncMonkey, said: "Tugboat Logic hasn't just benefited us; they've also benefited our customers. One of our big taglines is security. We're storing important information like customer credentials, so safety is critical. Tugboat Logic is helping us strengthen our posture, which will give our customers peace of mind."

Ray Kruck, founder and CEO, Tugboat Logic, said:"Tugboat Logic provides an entry point for organizations beginning their security journey. Our new pricing ensures businesses of all sizes will be able to unlock enterprise-grade compliance automation capabilities at startup pricing. Through our recent acquisition by OneTrust, Tugboat Logic offers a suite of tools that enable and empower businesses at every step in their security journey, giving them a broader GRC platform that customers can grow into as their program matures."

About Tugboat Logic

Tugboat Logic by OneTrust is the Security Assurance Platform that provides continuous compliance. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patented technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps businesses prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures they can respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales their InfoSec plan in minutes. The company was acquired by OneTrust in 2021. Website: https://www.tugboatlogic.com/

