Tufin To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On November 12

Tufin® (TUFN) - Get Report, a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 before the market opens.

In conjunction with this report, the company will host a conference call at 8:30am ET on November 12, 2020 to discuss the company's third quarter financial results and its business outlook.

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 211-3126 in the U.S. or (647) 689-6579 for international participants and enter Conference ID# 5285381. The call will also be webcast live on Tufin's Investor Relations website at investors.tufin.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 5285381. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the company website two hours after the live call ends.

About Tufin

Tufin (TUFN) - Get Report simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company's Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin's network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

