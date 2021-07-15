Tufin Announces Partner Of The Year Award Winners

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the winners of its annual Partner of the Year awards.

During the annual regional partner summits that preceded the Tufinnovate User Conferences in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC during Q2, Tufin recognized its top regional partners for their commitment, year-over-year growth, and support.

Americas

National Partner of the Year: World Wide Technology, Inc.

Regional Partner of the Year: Compuquip Cybersecurity

LATAM Builder of the Year: MAPS

Federal Partner of the Year: Carahsoft

APAC

Distributor of the Year: Mtech Holdings Pte Ltd.

Regional Distributor of the Year: eSec Forte® Technologies P. Ltd. (India)

Regional Distributor of the Year: Systex Corporation (Taiwan)

Partner of the Year: DXC Technology (Australia) Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Limited (Hong Kong) Bright Nexus (M) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) Dimension Data China (Hong Kong) Ltd. (China) Stark Technology Inc. (Taiwan)



EMEA

Reseller of the Year: Computacenter AG & Co. oHG

Reseller of the Year: Computacenter (UK) Ltd.

Distributor of the Year: Exclusive Networks

Northern EMEA Partner of the Year: Computacenter (UK) Ltd.

Northern EMEA Emerging Partner of the Year: Netwell LLC

Southern EMEA Partner of the Year: Kirey SRL

Southern EMEA Emerging Partner of the Year: Serval Networks S.L.

Central EMEA Partner of the Year: Bacher Systems EDV GmbH

Central EMEA Emerging Partner of the Year: Ensec AG

Western EMEA Partner of the Year: NOMIOS

Western EMEA Emerging Partner of the Year: Proximus Luxembourg SA

"The channel is strategic to us and is an extension of our internal sales force. We work hand in hand with our channel partners to sell and promote Tufin's product suite to enterprises worldwide," said Raymond Brancato, Chief Revenue Officer, Tufin. "On behalf of the Tufin team, I congratulate the Partner of the Year award winners, and I thank them for their dedication to growing our mutual business. We look forward to continue working closely with our partners."

About Tufin

Tufin (TUFN) - Get Report simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin's network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

