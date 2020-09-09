Tufin Announces Dates And Speakers For Tufinnovate Americas & Tufinnovate EMEA

Tufin® (NYSE:TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that Tufinnovate, the company's annual user conference, will take place virtually this year.

Tufin® (TUFN) - Get Report, a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that Tufinnovate, the company's annual user conference, will take place virtually this year. Tufinnovate Americas will take place on September 9-10, 2020, and Tufinnovate EMEA will take place on September 14-15, 2020.

Tufinnovate, now in its fourth year, brings together Tufin users to share experiences and gain mutual insights into securing complex hybrid cloud environments. This year's conference will also include a focus on the lessons learned and best practices for network security for a remote workforce - now and in the future. Throughout the event, customers will share their experience and knowledge for implementing policy-centric security technology in a series of presentations and panel discussions. In addition, attendees will hear from Tufin executives about the latest product innovations and roadmap, participate in technical training sessions, and learn more about Tufin's technical partnerships in a dedicated partner session.

Frank Abagnale will deliver the keynote address. He is one of the world's most respected authorities on identity theft. His life was captured in the major motion picture, Catch Me If You Can, and in his latest book, Scam Me If You Can: Simple Strategies to Outsmart Today's Ripoff Artists, Frank continues to help his audience by revealing what the world's most skilled scammers are up to - and how you can stop them in their tracks.

Other speakers include representatives from Tufin customers, such as Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which develops technology platforms for multiple electronic marketplaces or trading platforms including the New York Stock Exchange. Tufin speakers include CEO Ruvi Kitov, CTO Reuven Harrison and VP of Products, Ofer Or.

Tufinnovate is sponsored by partners Fortinet, VMware, Cisco and Infoblox.

For complete event details or to register to attend, please visit: https://tufinnovate.tufin.com/

About Tufin

Tufin (TUFN) - Get Report simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company's Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin's network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

