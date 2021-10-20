Tuffy Security Products' Storage Solutions Keep Valuables Safe

CORTEZ, Colo., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickup trucks are among the top targets for thieves in many communities. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), pickups make up four of the ten most stolen models in America. They're also the most stolen vehicle type in 30 of all 50 states, according to the NCIB's Hot Wheels report.

To combat these trends, Tuffy Security Products manufactures a wide range of interior storage safes, drawers, and lockboxes to deter theft of valuables while offering peace of mind for pickup truck owners. These products offer maximum functionality, durability, and secure storage in designs that blend with original equipment interiors. Drivers looking to protect their wallets, cell phones, documents, electronics, firearms and other expensive or hard-to-replace items can count of Tuffy's extensive line of cargo management products to get the job done.

Under rear seat lockboxes These out-of-sight storage units from Tuffy Security Products have a stealthy design allowing use of the space underneath the full rear seat for stowing firearms or other long items. These lockboxes are made of welded steel and feature Tuffy's patented Pry-Guard Locking System with a 10 tumbler double bitted security lock. Chamfered corners are incorporated into the design for easier passenger access, and an innovative mounting system is only accessible from inside the box for an added level of protection.

Under Seat Security Drawers Tuffy's welded steel security drawers can be mounted under the driver's side seat of popular Jeep models. These lockboxes with a form-fitting design provide ample safe storage and easy access to the contents by maneuvering the drawer open and closed on smooth ball bearing slides using the convenient pull lever. Featuring the company's Pry-Guard Locking System with a 10 tumbler double bitted security lock and built in weather seals, these drawers keep valuables out of sight.

Console Security Safes Tuffy has an ever-expanding line of Security Console Safes that are made of welded steel for security and durability. Tuffy's console safes transform the original equipment console of popular pickups and SUVs into a heavy-duty lockable storage area utilizing a Pry-Guard locking system with 10 tumbler double bitted security key. These innovative designs utilize an exclusive lid support that keeps the lid open for easy access and a pin-lock hinge design for added security.

"Theft is an ugly reality these days, so we advise consumers to be smart about locking up valuables in their vehicles," said Chip Olson, marketing director for Tuffy Security Products. "Tuffy offers the best in secure storage with products that keep things organized while making the most of existing space in the vehicle."

Most Tuffy brand products are an easy do-it-yourself installation with no drilling required. However, the company does offer Home Installation of its storage/organization products by simply clicking this option when making a purchase online. Customers receive quality installation from a certified professional technician and the cost of this service is clearly indicated on the product page for each item.

About Tuffy Security Products

Tuffy Security Products safeguard valuable gear with American-made craftsmanship. The full line of Tuffy security solutions provide premium, superior protection against theft, enable safe cargo management, increase gear accessibility and offer the option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users. Tuffy Security Products is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries and a sister company of Bestop, Inc., Baja Designs, PRP, Softopper, SpeedStrap, BullRing and Status. For more information, visit Tuffy Security Products' website at www.tuffyproducts.com or call 800-348-8339. Follow on Facebook: @tuffyproducts, Twitter: @tuffyproducts.

Media Contact:

Shari ArfonsMcCullough Public Relations 321709@email4pr.com 330.329.7862

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuffy-security-products-storage-solutions-keep-valuables-safe-301404124.html

SOURCE Tuffy Security Products