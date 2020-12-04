Tuffy Security Products Make Great Gifts

CORTEZ, Colo., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is fast approaching, and many are already thinking of the perfect gifts to buy. Amidst the neckties, scented gift sets, socks and department store countertop knickknacks, consumers are inundated with options that are eventually relegated to the back of the closet or re-gifted later. This holiday season, select a product guaranteed to see some serious use.

Tuffy Security Products offers the perfect gift for any truck or Jeep driver, traveling sales professional, college student, gun aficionado, tech savvy individual and more. With conceal and carry lockboxes, secure storage boxes designed to fit under seats, portable safes and security gloveboxes, Tuffy makes securing valuables easy.

The Laptop Security Lockbox or Tablet Safe is the ideal gift for those individuals in your life who just have to bring their laptop or tablet everywhere they go. Tuffy's Laptop Security Lockbox is 18 5/16 inches wide, 5 ¼ inches deep and 14 ¼ inches across. One- and two-inch thick foam lining protects the contents within from sliding around. Most standard laptops will fit inside the lockbox with ease while being protected by a Pry-Guard locking system with 1/8 inch thick steel components and a 10 tumbler double bitted key.

Measuring 14 1/8 inches long, 10 5/8 inches wide and 1 ¾ inches in height and weighing less than seven pounds, Tuffy's Tablet Safe is perfect for securing handguns or tablets. With the combo lock above the exterior lid surface, the safe has a height of 2.5 inches. Low-density foam protects the contents, and the safe comes with a steel cable which is two feet long and anchors through convenient pre-drilled holes to allow for easy mounting to solid surfaces. Keyless entry is achieved by a three-digit combination lock with a two-point steel cam for additional security.

Tuffy also offers a Portable Safe. Weighing less than three pounds, the Portable safe is 9 ¾ inches long, 6 ½ inches wide and 1 4/5 inches in height. The inside compartment is lined with low-density foam to protect the contents and compression bumpers to keep the lid vibration-free when closed. A three-digit combination lock with a two-point steel cam provides additional security. The welded steel storage box secures and protects while being able to be carried by hand during travel, transported inside a vehicle or or stored at home or in an office.

In addition, Tuffy Security Products offers a wide range of other durable, dependable security options for those on your holiday shopping list.

About Tuffy Security Products

Tuffy Security Products safeguard valuable gear with American-made craftsmanship. The full line of Tuffy security solutions provide premium, superior protection against theft, enable safe cargo management, increase gear accessibility and offer the option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users. Tuffy Security Products is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries and a sister company of Bestop, Inc., maker of Jeep and truck soft tops and accessories. For more information, visit Tuffy Security Products' website at www.tuffyproducts.com or call 800-348-8339. Follow on Facebook: @tuffyproducts, Twitter: @tuffyproducts

Media Contact: Shari ArfonsMcCullough Public Relations330.329.7862 260619@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuffy-security-products-make-great-gifts-301186320.html

SOURCE Tuffy Security Products