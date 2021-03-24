Tuffy Security Products Introduces The Tailgate MOLLE Lockbox For Jeep® Wrangler JL And JK Models

CORTEZ, Colo., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding on its exceptional range of secure storage products for Jeep enthusiasts, Tuffy Security Products is now offering the MOLLE TG for the Jeep® Wrangler JL and JK models.

CORTEZ, Colo., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding on its exceptional range of secure storage products for Jeep enthusiasts, Tuffy Security Products is now offering the MOLLE TG for the Jeep® Wrangler JL and JK models. The heavy duty TG Table Box fits Wrangler JL model years 2018-2021 (Part Number #365) and JK model years 2007-2018 (Part Number #366) equipped with or without an OEM hard or soft top.

The new secure storage boxes attach to the inside of the Jeep Wrangler tailgate for secure and convenient storage. Designed with a MOLLE grid for versatility of use, the open lid converts to a work surface that supports 40 lbs. and makes accessing and organizing smaller items extra convenient. The MOLLE lid of the tailgate lock box is equipped with holes that make it easy to attach holsters, D-rings, medical kits, storage bags, recovery gear and other tactical gear for easy access when on the move.

In size 3.25" D x 31.25" W x 14.25" H for the JL Wrangler, and 3.125" D x 28.75" W x 14.125" H for the JK Wrangler, the lock boxes are constructed of welded steel with a durable textured powder coat finish. Tuffy's Model 365 and 366 MOLLE lock boxes feature the company's exclusive 10 tumbler double bitted lock with built-in weather seals and patented Pry-Guard locking system. The weather resistant lid design is equipped with an exclusive Pin-Lock hinging system for added security.

The MOLLE box mounts to existing OEM Jeep Wrangler JL and JK tailgate rail mounts using standard hand tools and all hardware is provided.

Both the 365 and 366 models of the Tailgate MOLLE Box can be used in conjunction with all of Tuffy's Jeep Wrangler Standard and Deluxe Cargo Enclosures and Tuffy's Jeep Wrangler JL /JK Locking Lids (Part Numbers #358 and #143).

"Understanding the growing desire in the marketplace for using tactical gear for camping and overlanding, Tuffy Security Products has answered the call with the beginning of a new line of MOLLE compatible products to provide additional cargo options and versatility in the field," said Chip Olson, marketing director for the company.

About Tuffy Security Products Tuffy Security Products safeguard valuable gear with American-made craftsmanship. The full line of Tuffy security solutions provide premium, superior protection against theft, enable safe cargo management, increase gear accessibility and offer the option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users. Tuffy Security Products is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries and a sister company of Bestop, Inc., maker of Jeep and truck soft tops and accessories. For more information, visit Tuffy Security Products' website at www.tuffyproducts.com or call 800-348-8339. Follow on Facebook: @tuffyproducts , Twitter: @tuffyproducts

