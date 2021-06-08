Tuesday Capital Announces Fund IV

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday Capital (formerly Crunchfund) today announces the launch of Fund IV, which will continue Tuesday's mission of identifying and investing in the next generation of world-changing companies. Fund IV will be utilized for early-stage, industry-agnostic startup investments. The new fund will allow Tuesday to continue broadening its global investment reach into Latin America and Europe, lead a greater number of funding rounds and expand the Tuesday x frog partnership announced last year. Tuesday has a long track record of investing in high growth startups like Uber, Airbnb, Airtable, Gitlab, OpenDoor, DigitalOcean and Cruise Automation at early stages and Fund IV will continue that legacy.

Since launching in 2011, Tuesday Capital has provided funders a unique source of both the capital and innovative services startups need to succeed. Tuesday is committed to providing entrepreneurs with resources that are out of reach for many startups, and Fund IV enables the firm to continue to assist its founders with a diverse array of offerings tailored to help them grow their companies. This thesis is crystallized in Tuesday's recent partnership with renowned design house, frog, which provides Tuesday's portfolio companies access to an array of services from branding and design to marketing and public relations. Notable Tuesday x frog collaborative investments include Companion, Kolors and Alto.

"We are very proud to announce Tuesday's Fund IV. Our mission is to give the best founders tailored support to help their companies take flight and we are excited to bring this new fund to the market to do just that. It's been an unprecedented year, but founders and investors have found some amazing opportunities despite the uncertainty. This new fund marks a continuation of the legacy we've built at Tuesday," said Founder and Managing Partner Patrick Gallagher.

"It's an amazing time for venture capital and we are seeing enormous inflows of capital into the market. There's also a vibrant entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem that has taken root across the country as talent spread out during the pandemic. As a digital nomad myself, I've been able to meet with founders in up and coming startup hubs like Roanoke, Tulum, Nosara and Costa Rica. Travelling has helped extend Tuesday's reach by unlocking new investment opportunities and relationships with amazing founders. I'm excited for the future and this new fund will allow us to help bring the next generation of household names to life," said Partner Prashant Fonseka.

As Tuesday continues to expand its portfolio in a consistent and scalable way, this newly launched fund will increase the Tuesday global footprint in Latin America and Europe. Under Fund IV, startup founders outside of the traditional VC capital cities will be able to leverage the unparalleled access to capital, services and guidance from Tuesday. With competition increasing rapidly in the VC world, Tuesday's unique offerings, investment approach and founder-first mindset will continue to guide Fund IV through 2021 and beyond.

About Tuesday Capital Founded in 2011, Tuesday Capital is an early-stage, sector-agnostic venture capital firm based in San Francisco and New York. Tuesday maintains a variety of relationships with other VC firms and works alongside them to help propel the companies of tomorrow. The firm has made hundreds of investments over the last eight years, backing many startups that have gone on to be Silicon Valley standouts and household names, including Airtable, Airbnb, Uber, Cruise, Digital Ocean, GitLab, Rover, Good Eggs, Instawork, Zipline and many others. To learn more visit www.tuesday.vc .

