Tucson Senior Living Provider Splendido Wins Award For 'Best In Wellness'

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splendido, an all-inclusive community in Oro Valley, AZ for those 55 and better, has won the 2020 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award. Only 25 senior living communities in North America received this prestigious award, and among them, Splendido ranked 6th, the highest in Arizona. The honor recognizes the community's success in fostering a wellness-centered environment for all who live and work there.

The Beacon Award was created as a joint effort between International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) and NuStep, LLC, a major manufacturer of recumbent cross-trainers used in healthcare, senior living and fitness.

"We're very proud of the work we do at Splendido, especially as it relates to wellness for residents and employees," said James Edwartoski, Splendido's Executive Director. "It's wonderful to be recognized, and even more gratifying to know that our efforts to foster and encourage a healthy and dynamic community have long-term benefits for those who live and work here."

The ICAA is responsible for leading, connecting and defining the active-aging industry. CEO and founder Colin Milner says, "Senior living communities have long been aware of how important wellness is for the health and well-being of their residents, but in recent years, wellness has evolved from being a programming option to becoming a way of life."

As the older adult population continues to grow, and more individuals seek a better, longer life—where they choose to live is becoming increasingly important. How communities structure their wellness culture can have a significant effect on health and longevity. It's more than just practicing wellness; it's about having it permeate all aspects of life. As winners of the Beacon award, Splendido is leading the way.

ABOUT SPLENDIDOSplendido is a joint venture of Mather, a non-denominational, not-for-profit organization headquartered in Evanston, Ill., that creates Ways to Age Well SM for older adults, and the Plaza Companies, an Arizona-based leader in senior living communities and health care facilities. Splendido offers all-inclusive living for adults 55 years and better through the 10,000-square-foot Saluté Spa & Fitness Center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 24-hour concierge service, multiple restaurants and lounges, an 18-hole putting course and cinema. To learn more about Splendido, call 878.2612 or visit www.splendidotucson.com.

