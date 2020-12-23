Tucson Electric Power Receives Decision In General Rate Application

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) today announced that the Arizona Corporation Commission ("ACC") has approved new rates in Tucson Electric Power's ("TEP") general rate application effective January 1, 2021.

The ACC approved rate base of US$2.7 billion, including approximately US$1.2 billion invested since the last rate order. The ACC also approved an allowed return on equity of 9.15% and equity capital structure of 53% compared to an allowed return on equity and equity capital structure previously of 9.75% and 50%, respectively. The decision includes a 0.20% return on the fair value increment.

TEP has been upgrading its transmission and distribution systems to serve the Tucson area's expanding population, support economic growth and meet its customers' evolving energy needs. TEP investments provide safe and reliable service to customers while transitioning to a cleaner, more flexible and resilient energy portfolio.

Yesterday's decision supports reliable, sustainable and affordable service to customers in Tucson, Arizona. As TEP embarks on a cleaner energy future and shifts to renewable generating resources, customers will benefit from this energy transition while realizing continued reliability and affordability.

