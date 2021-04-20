Tucker Powersports Launches New Boating And PWC Product Line

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Powersports today announced the company's return to the personal watercraft (PWC) and boating business with an extensive catalog of accessories, parts and apparel for fans of watercraft and water sports. This marks a return to this segment after a fifteen-year hiatus.

"Nearly 1500 of our current customers sell watercraft in their dealerships," said Brad Turner, Tucker's VP of Sales. "Those dealers and their customers are demanding greater access to PWC accessories and gear, it's only natural that Tucker will have the products they need."

The new Tucker Water catalog features a range of products for watercraft owners. Wearables include life jackets, fishing shirts and shorts, gloves, aqua socks, boots and sunglasses. Replacement parts include marine-grade batteries, engine components like gaskets, filters, fuel pumps, regulators, starters, stators and bilge pumps and grips. There is a broad range of trailer parts and upgrades along with safety equipment, cleaners and waxes, anchors, lubricants and tools. On the fun side, the lineup includes several inflatables, tow ropes and even a Tucker-quality, high-volume squirt gun. Brand names found in the 132-page catalog include Airhead, Gator Waders, West Marine, 100%, Yuasa, NGK, Motion Pro, K&N, ProTaper, Scott, Kenda, QuadBoss, Red Line, Maxima, Motul, and BikeMaster.

"This is an exciting and rapidly growing market segment," continued Turner. "We plan to expand this product line with more gear and more great brands. When a dealer needs products for on-road, off-road, two-wheels, four-wheels, e-bicycles, scooters or great gear for their watersports, Tucker will be there to help."

About Tucker Powersports

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.

Press Contact

Steve Piehl4143750475 https://www.tucker.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tucker-powersports-launches-new-boating-and-pwc-product-line-301273156.html

SOURCE Tucker Powersports