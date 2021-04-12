Tucker Powersports Launches Extensive New Product Catalog Featuring E-Bikes, Scooters And Gear

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Powersports, one of the country's largest powersports product distributors, has launched an extensive catalog of products which will equip motorcycle and ATV dealers with the products necessary to succeed in the electric bicycle market. The Tucker e-Power product line includes electric bicycles, electric scooters, riding gear, apparel and related equipment. The worldwide electric bike industry has experienced tremendous growth and is expected to grow by over 50% and reach nearly $35 billion in 2026.

"We are taking steps to help our dealer network broaden their product offering which will draw in a new audience looking for fun-to-ride bikes and scooters, along with the clothing and gear that make the experience even better," said Brad Turner, Tucker's VP of Sales. "Our launch of the e-Power line with over 200 products makes it one of our largest new product programs ever."

Tucker advised their dealers of their new e-Power program and has provided a full digital catalog of products that include hard-to-get electric mountain bikes, electric scooters, helmets, gloves, apparel, elbow and knee pads and braces, tires, lubricants, cleaners, tools, locks, alarms, handlebars, carriers and straps. Many of the apparel products are available for adults and children. Several of the new products are sourced from current Tucker partners like 100%, Muc-Off and Strider, along with bicycle tools and equipment from Tucker's BikeMaster brand. Tucker will also implement training and support programs for their e-Power dealers, including additional point of sale supplies and digital marketing materials.

The most notable additions to the Tucker product line include a selection of high-performance electric mountain bikes from Italian motorcycle and bicycle maker, Fantic, and a broad range of electric scooters from Dualtron and Minimotors Speedway. Tucker is now the US distributor for Fantic e-bikes, a company founded in Italy in 1968 which has earned loyal fans throughout Europe.

Off-road bicyclists have shown particular interest in the five high-end products from Fantic. These Italian-made models include the XEF1.9, XTF 1.5, XTF 1.5 Carbon, XMF 1.7 and XMF 1.7 Carbon. All five bikes feature name-brand components, full suspension and disc brakes. Each bike is available in several frame sizes and the premium models include carbon fiber frames. All feature 36-volt, 250W mid-drive motor from Brose. Battery capability varies by model and retail prices range from $5190 to $7990.

Once considered just for kids, electric scooters have evolved to meet the needs of all types of riders. With capabilities that run from a fun commuter platform to serious off-road performer, and ranges of up to 80 miles per charge, these aren't the old aluminum units that are in the back of many garages. Tucker's offering of 16 scooters from Dualtron and Minimotors Speedway include options like hydraulic disc brakes, ABS, no-puncture inflatable tires and LED lights. Retail prices run from $1029 to $4690. Tucker's trained sales reps will assist dealers in ordering a product mix that meets the needs of their customers.

"This is just a start," said Marc McAllister, President and CEO of Tucker Powersports. "Electric vehicles are a big part of the world's future transportation and recreation. The mission of our e-Power line is to help our dealer network take advantage of this tremendous opportunity to expand their business and bring in a whole new segment of customers.

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.

