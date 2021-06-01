Tube Packaging Market By Type, Application & Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tube Packaging Market by Type (Laminated, Aluminum, Plastic), Application (Oral Care, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Cleaning Products), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tube packaging market is estimated to be USD 9.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth is due to the growing demand from oral care and cosmetics application throughout the world. Furthermore, tubes are lightweight and can be easily transported as they occupy less space. They provide benefits such as protection, compactness, convenience, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. The growth of global flexible packaging industry is driving the tube packaging market. Laminated tube is expected to be the fastest growing type in the tube packaging market during the forecast periodLaminated tube is the fastest-growing type segment in the tube packaging market. This segment is witnessing growth due to the advantages of laminated tubes such as ease of portability & handling, shape retention, and flexibility.

It accounted for a share of about 48.5% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020. Cosmetics is expected to be the fastest growing application in the tube packaging market during the forecast periodCosmetics is the fastest-growing application segment in the tube packaging market. Improved standards of living, coupled with the rising disposable income of the working middle-class population in emerging economies, is expected to propel the market in the cosmetics segment.

It accounted for a share of about 20.3% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020. APAC is the largest market for tube packagingAPAC is the largest and market of tube packaging, with China being the major emerging market. The market in the region is growing because of the increase in demand for small and innovative packs for cosmetics and oral care applications in this region. China had the highest consumption of tube packaging. It accounted for a share of about 39.0% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Tube Packaging Market4.2 Tube Packaging Market, by Region4.3 APAC: Tube Packaging Market, by Country and Application, 20204.4 Tube Packaging Market: by Major Countries 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Growth in the Flexible Packaging Industry5.3.1.2 Demand for Excellent Barrier Properties in Packaging Materials5.3.1.3 Advancements in Packaging Technology5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Growth of Bioplastic-Based Packaging5.3.3.2 Emergence of Paper-Based Tube Packaging5.3.3.3 Increase in the Demand for Innovative and Convenience Packaging5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Availability of Substitutes5.3.4.2 Recyclability of Plastic 6 Industry Trends6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.1.2 Threat of New Entrants6.1.3 Threat of Substitutes6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.1.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Supply Chain Analysis6.4 Prominent Companies6.5 Small & Medium Enterprises6.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain6.6 YC & YCC Shift6.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Tube Packaging Manufacturers6.7 Trade Analysis6.8 Ecosystem6.9 Pricing Analysis6.10 Patent Analysis6.10.1 Introduction6.10.2 Methodology6.10.3 Document Type6.10.4 Publication Trends - Last 11 Years6.10.5 Insights6.10.6 Jurisdiction Analysis6.10.7 Top Companies/Applicants6.11 Technology Analysis6.12 Case Study Analysis6.12.1.1 Neopac Develops Polyfoil Dropper Tube Solution for Vegan Vitamin D Product6.12.1.1.1 Objective6.12.1.1.2 Solution Statement6.12.1.1.3 Benefits6.13 Regulatory Analysis6.13.1 FDA6.13.2 European Union6.13.3 Recent Laws and Regulations Regarding Use and Recycling of Plastic 7 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Tube Packaging Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region 8 Tube Packaging Market, by Type 9 Tube Packaging Market, by Application 10 Tube Packaging Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Ranking Analysis11.3 Market Share Analysis11.4 Market Evaluation Framework11.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.6.1 Star11.6.2 Emerging Leaders11.6.3 Pervasive11.6.4 Emerging Companies11.1 SME Matrix, 202011.1.1 Progressive Companies11.1.2 Responsive Companies11.1.3 Dynamic Companies11.1.4 Starting Blocks11.2 Competitive Scenario11.2.1 Deals11.2.2 New Product Launch11.2.3 Others11.2.4 Partnership & Collaboration11.2.5 Agreement & Contract11.2.6 Joint Venture 12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Amcor plc12.1.1.1 Business Overview12.1.1.2 Products Offered12.1.1.3 Recent Developments12.1.1.4 Analyst's View12.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.1.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.2 Albea12.1.2.1 Business Overview12.1.2.2 Products Offered12.1.2.3 Recent Developments12.1.2.4 Analyst's View12.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.2.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.3 Huhtamaki Oyj12.1.3.1 Business Overview12.1.3.2 Products Offered12.1.3.3 Recent Developments12.1.3.4 Analyst's View12.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.3.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.4 Essel Propack Limited12.1.4.1 Business Overview12.1.4.2 Products Offered12.1.4.3 Recent Developments12.1.4.4 Analyst's View12.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.4.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.5 Hoffmann Neopac AG12.1.5.1 Business Overview12.1.5.2 Products Offered12.1.5.3 Recent Developments12.1.5.4 Analyst's View12.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.5.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.6 Sonoco Products Company12.1.6.1 Business Overview12.1.6.2 Products Offered12.1.6.3 Recent Developments12.1.6.4 Analyst's View12.1.6.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.6.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.6.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.7 VisiPak12.1.7.1 Business Overview12.1.7.2 Products Offered12.1.8 Montebello Packaging12.1.8.1 Business Overview12.1.8.2 Products Offered12.1.9 Unette Corporation12.1.9.1 Business Overview12.1.9.2 Products Offered 12.1.10 Berry Global Inc.12.1.10.1 Business Overview12.1.10.2 Products Offered12.1.10.3 Recent Developments 12.1.11 Constantia Flexibles Inc.12.1.11.1 Business Overview12.1.11.2 Products Offered12.1.11.3 Recent Developments12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Worldwide Packaging Inc.12.2.2 CTL-TH Packaging12.2.3 Lageen Tubes12.2.4 IntraPac International Cooperation12.2.5 Viva Group 12.2.6 M&H Plastics12.2.7 Unicep Packaging12.2.8 Auber Packaging Solutions12.2.9 3D Technopack Limited 12.2.10 CCL Industries 12.2.11 Romaco Group 12.2.12 HCT Group 12.2.13 BRK Packwell Private Limited 12.2.14 ALLTUB Group 13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pmd6r

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tube-packaging-market-by-type-application--region---global-forecast-to-2026-301303248.html

SOURCE Research and Markets